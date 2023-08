CHL Prospect Pipeline: Edmonton Oilers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Beau Akey (D) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (56th overall)

CHL career stats: 127GP | 16G | 47A | 63PTS

In his draft year, Akey enjoyed the best season of his OHL career where he had 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games. The year prior, Akey was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team.

Jake Chiasson (F) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (116th overall)

CHL career stats: 174GP | 40G | 71A | 111PTS

After he spent parts of four seasons with Brandon, Chiasson was shipped to Saskatoon at the WHL Trade Deadline. With the Blades, he had 30 points (10 goals) in 33 games and added nine postseason points.

All in all, Chiasson’s 20 goals and 58 points in 2022-23 were career highs.

Nathaniel Day (G) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (184th overall)

CHL career stats: 40GP | 19-13-1 | 3.86 GAA | .875 save percentage

In 32 games last season, Day won 17 games and recorded a 3.91 GAA. He also started every contest of their seven-game series with Saginaw in the playoffs.

Day’s 19 career wins with Flint are already the fourth most in team history.

Jayden Grubbe (F) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: Trade

CHL career stats: 194GP | 39G | 95A | 134PTS

The 65th overall pick by the New York Rangers in 2021, the Oilers acquired Grubbe’s rights at the end of May and promptly signed him to an entry-level deal.

The Red Deer captain established new career highs in goals (18), assists (49) and points (67) in 2022-23 while in the playoffs he produced 16 points in 12 games. Grubbe was named to the WHL’s Central Division Second All-Star Team.

Matvey Petrov (F) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (180th overall)

CHL career stats: 128GP | 67G | 116A | 183PTS

Petrov made it back-to-back 90 plus point seasons in 2022-23 as he recorded 93 points for the Battalion, a year after he registered 90 as a rookie.

Petrov’s 66 assists a year ago were a new career high while in the postseason, he had 22 points in 20 games as North Bay reached the OHL Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The Moscow native was the first overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

Maximus Wanner (D) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (212th overall)

CHL career stats: 121GP | 14G | 44A | 58PTS

In 44 games last season, Wanner had a career high eight goals and 30 points alongside a +23 rating. He also chipped in with seven points in the postseason as the Warriors reached the second round of the WHL Playoffs.