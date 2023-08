CHL Prospect Pipeline: Detroit Red Wings

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Nate Danielson (F) — Brandon Wheat Kings

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (9th overall)

CHL career stats: 145GP | 59G | 91A | 150PTS

The second CHL player selected at the 2023 NHL Draft, Brandon’s co-captain had a career best 33 goals and 78 points last season. Danielson, whose 667 faceoff wins last year were the 10th most in the WHL, was named to the East Division Second All-Star Team.

Alexandre Doucet (F) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: Free agent

CHL career stats: 240GP | 108G | 139A | 247PTS

During his fantastic 2022-23 season, Doucet penned a free agent deal with Detroit in March. Over the course of 70 games with Val-d’Or and Halifax, Doucet led the QMJHL in goals with 58 while his 115 points ranked third. With Halifax, he scored 31 goals in 36 games and then was tied first in postseason scoring across the CHL with 31 points.

The Sherbrooke, QC., native was selected to the CHL Third All-Star Team and QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

#LGRW prospect Alexandre Doucet had five points, including his first #QPlayoffs hat-trick, for the @HFXMooseheads as they took a commanding 3-0 series lead on Cape Breton after an 8-2 victory in Game 3! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/9S5bPnCG8K — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 5, 2023

Emmitt Finnie (F) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (201st overall)

CHL career stats: 112GP | 9G | 32A | 41PTS

Finnie’s second WHL season saw him record nine goals and 35 points in 64 games with Kamloops while in the postseason he had four goals in 14 games. Finnie also suited up four times at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Andrew Gibson (D) — Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (42nd overall)

CHL career stats: 51GP | 7G | 14A | 21PTS

A lower-body injury stalled Gibson’s 2022-23 campaign at the midway point but in 45 games he managed to record seven goals and 21 points. The LaSalle, ON., native also tallied three assists for Canada as they claimed the bronze medal at the 2023 U18 Worlds.

Amadeus Lombardi (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (113th overall)

CHL career stats: 134GP | 63G | 98A | 161PTS

Lombardi became the first player in Firebirds history to amass more than 100 points in a season a year ago as he concluded the 2022-23 campaign with 102. His 45 goals were the sixth most in the OHL while he was one of just three players to tally at least 100 points.

Lombardi, who won 51.9 per cent of his faceoffs, was named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team and also made his professional debut with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins where he had an assist in two games.

Tnias Mathurin (D) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (137th overall)

CHL career stats: 45GP | 3G | 12A | 15PTS

A shoulder injury cost Mathurin almost the entire 2022-23 season as he played in just one regular season game for the Battalion but returned to the lineup in the postseason to make 11 more appearances, where he had four assists.