CHL Prospect Pipeline: Dallas Stars

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Tristan Bertucci (D) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (61st overall)

CHL career stats: 186GP | 22G | 85A | 107PTS

Signed: Yes

Bertucci reached double-digit goals from the Flint blueline for the second straight season after he scored 10 times and recorded 44 points in 61 contests. A bronze medallist with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships, the 19-year-old made his professional debut at season’s end as he played one game with the AHL’s Texas Stars. Bertucci will suit up with Barrie in 2024-25 after a trade earlier this week. He departs the Firebirds tied for the franchise lead in scoring among defencemen with 107 points.

Brad Gardiner (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (79th overall)

CHL career stats: 188GP | 38G | 57A | 95PTS

Signed: No

Gardiner had a career best 49 points a year ago to finish fourth in 67’s scoring. He also found the back of the net 16 times and won 54.8 per cent of his faceoffs, tied for the seventh best percentage among OHL skaters to take at least 1,000 draws.

Emil Hemming (F) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (29th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: Yes

Hemming will make his CHL debut in 2024-25 after the Colts made him the 15th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Last season, the 18-year-old forward played 40 games with HC TPS in the Finnish Elite League where he had seven goals and 11 points. Hemming also represented his country at the 2024 World Juniors where he had two assists in seven games as Finland finished fourth.

Angus MacDonell (F) — Brampton Steelheads

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (189th overall)

CHL career stats: 181GP | 71G | 53A | 124PTS

Signed: No

MacDonell’s first full season with the Steelheads saw him produce a career high 32 goals and 62 points in 61 games. Five of his goals were game-winners while he also scored three more times in the 2024 postseason. The 19-year-old won bronze with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships.