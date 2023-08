CHL Prospect Pipeline: Dallas Stars

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Francesco Arcuri (F) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (175th overall)

CHL career stats: 197GP | 89G | 96A | 185PTS

Arcuri finished fourth in the OHL in 2022-23 with 48 goals while he also set a new career high with 91 points that placed him 10th. Arcuri was traded by Kingston to Kitchener Dec. 15 and tallied 63 per cent of his points with the club. He also notched five postseason goals in nine outings as he helped the eighth seeded Rangers eliminate the top ranked Spitfires in four games.

Tristan Bertucci (D) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (61st overall)

CHL career stats: 125GP | 12G | 51A | 63PTS

Bertucci became just the fourth player in Firebirds history to surpass 50 points from the blue line in 2022-23. Among OHL d-men, the Vaughn, ON., native finished tied 12th in scoring.

Bertucci was part of Canada’s bronze medal winning team at the 2023 U18 Worlds earlier this year.

Brad Gardiner (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (79th overall)

CHL career stats: 121GP | 22G | 24A | 46PTS

Gardiner’s second OHL season saw him establish new career highs in goals (19), assists (20) and points (39) in 68 games. The Aurora, ON., native also scored shorthanded three times and won 51.6 per cent of his faceoffs.

Artem Grushnikov (D) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (48th overall)

CHL career stats: 121GP | 13G | 16A | 29PTS

Grushnikov doesn’t put up many points from the blue line but he did have a career high 17 (eight goals) in 2022-23. Known more for his defensive game, Grushnikov made his pro debut last season as he played in two games, including a playoff tilt, for the AHL’s Texas Stars. The Russian blueliner was a key piece of Hamilton’s OHL championship winning squad in 2021-22 that also reached the 2022 Memorial Cup final.

Christian Kyrou (D) — Sarnia Sting

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (50th overall)

CHL career stats: 153GP | 38G | 99A | 137PTS

After he had 36 points in 28 games with Erie, the Otters shipped Kyrou to Sarnia where he added another 41 points (12 goals) to establish a career high 20 goals and 77 points. Kyrou was one just four OHL d-men to score at least 20 goals while his 77 points place him second.

He added nine points in the postseason as the Sting reached the third round of the OHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history and was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star team.

The script writes itself 📜 In his first game with @StingHockey, against his former side, Christian Kyrou finds the back of the net! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aTR7XhCS61 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 15, 2022

Angus MacDonell (F) — Mississauga Steelheads

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (189th overall)

CHL career stats: 120GP | 39G | 23A | 62PTS

Acquired from Sarnia at the OHL trade deadline, MacDonell excelled with the Steelheads as he scored 17 times in 31 games. All in all, MacDonell had 29 goals and 44 points in 2022-23.

At the 2023 U18 Worlds, MacDonell had five points (one goal) as Canada won bronze.

Matthew Seminoff (F) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (179th overall)

CHL career stats: 196GP | 73G | 97A | 170PTS

Seminoff’s fourth season with Kamloops was the best of his career as he had 31 goals and 82 points and was named to the B.C. Division’s Second All-Star Team.

In the postseason, he added 19 points (10 goals) in just 14 games and scored three times in four games at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Logan Stankoven (F) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (47th overall)

CHL career stats: 179GP | 115G | 145A | 260PTS

In only 48 games last year, Stankoven registered an astonishing 97 points (34 goals) as he proved again why is one of the best players in recent CHL history. In the postseason, Stankoven led the WHL in scoring with 30 points in only 14 games. At the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the 2022 CHL Player of the Year claimed the Ed Chynoweth Award as the tournament’s leading scorer with nine points. The Kamloops native was named to the Memorial Cup’s All-Star Team, CHL First All-Star Team and the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

Internationally, Stankoven won a second straight World Juniors gold medal with Canada after he had 11 points in Halifax and was named as one of Canada’s best three players.

The 20-year-old also collected the Doug Wickenheiser Trophy as the WHL’s Humanitarian of the Year and the George Parsons Trophy as the Memorial Cup’s most sportsmanlike player.