CHL Prospect Pipeline – Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars

Mavrik Bourque

A late first-round selection from last summer’s NHL Draft, the Shawinigan centre is a gifted playmaker with a keen ability to find his linemates. Skating in his third season with the Cataractes, Bourque produced well north of a point-per-game in netting 19 goals and 24 assists across 28 appearances, good for second in team scoring and ninth place league-wide. Originally chosen with the third pick in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, the now first-year captain has skated in 141 career contests with Shawinigan in which he has collected 73 goals and 95 assists for 168 points. After wrapping up the 2020-21 campaign, the budding forward then played on loan in the pro ranks, making six appearances with the AHL’s Texas Stars in which he impressed by producing one goal with four assists. The 19-year-old Quebec native agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with Dallas in early March.

"It's something that's going to take time, but in the end he's a big point producer and we just love the way he competes." Get to know our 30th overall pick, Mavrik Bourque https://t.co/EXIjsVINwm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 7, 2020

Riley Damiani

A natural leader, Damiani captained the Kitchener Rangers in 2019-20 while also impressing on the scoresheet to the tune of a team-leading 78 points counting 28 goals and 50 assists across 61 appearances. One of only 18 skaters league-wide to reach 50 or more helpers last season, the Mississauga, Ont., native will advance to the pro level for the coming campaign after getting a taste of it this year while playing on loan in the AHL. With the Texas Stars, the budding centre proved to need little adjustment as he led the team in scoring with 36 points coming in as many games, helping him to earn a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team. A fifth-round selection from the 2018 NHL Draft, the 2000-born forward was a consistent offensive producer over his time in the OHL as illustrated by his 86 goals and 136 assists coming in 245 career games.

His 1st pro season keeps getting better 🏆

Riley Damiani has been selected as the winner of the AHL's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award.

Read: https://t.co/eSEzt46FDN pic.twitter.com/5mJwzR4TUN — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) June 3, 2021

Ty Dellandrea

A draft year riser, Ty Dellandrea’s selection at pick No. 13 in the 2018 NHL Draft surprised many, but talent evaluators are intrigued by his ability to put up points as well as his natural ability to lead his squad on and off the ice. Joining Flint following his fifth overall pick in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, the aspiring centre put together a modest rookie season before jumping to 59 points in a productive 67-game sophomore campaign that saw him finish just two points shy of the team lead in scoring. In all, Dellandrea skated four seasons with the Firebirds, while today he is the club’s all-time leader in several categories, including career goals with 94 and career points with 216. A native of Port Perry, Ont., Dellandrea has also represented his country internationally, with his list of successes counting gold-medal victories at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as the 2020 World Juniors. Meanwhile, this season saw the 20-year-old play on loan in the pro ranks, beginning with JYP of the top professional Finnish league before returning to North America where he split time between Dallas and the organization’s farm club.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk

Chosen with the fifth pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the 2001-born left-wing is a talented point producer who needed little time to adjust to the North American environment before putting his name on the scoresheet. In fact, Oksentyuk was so successful in his first season with the Firebirds that he led the team in scoring, putting up impressive totals that counted 33 goals and 45 assists for 78 points through 58 games, good for 18th in scoring league-wide. Meanwhile, Oksentyuk also impressed under the international spotlight, helping his native Belarus to a bronze-medal win at the 2020 Division 1 World Juniors where he tied for top spot in team scoring with seven points. A 2020 sixth-round selection by the Stars, this season saw Oksentyuk play on loan overseas where he made 31 appearances with Yunost Minsk of the top professional Belarusian league.

Remi Poirier

Standing between the pipes for his third season with the Gatineau Olympiques, the sizeable netminder had a breakthrough campaign in 2020-21, coming away with the victory in 14 of his 24 showings while also impressing with a .908 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average, with both figures ranking among the top goaltenders who saw as much time in the crease this season. A late selection from last summer’s NHL Draft, the Quebec-born goaltender has made 88 appearances over his three-year career with the Olympiques. The 19-year-old is poised to close out his career in the junior ranks in the coming campaign.

#HighlightOfTheNight | #QMJHL @LesOlympiques goaltender Rémi Poirier is out there making saves without even looking at the puck! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/8FZHPWpayq — QMJHL 😷 (@QMJHL) January 6, 2020

Antonio Stranges

Following a modest rookie season with the Knights, the skilled left winger put up similar production in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 40 points counting 19 goals and 21 assists across 61 contests, though the year was highlighted by increased duties and the occasional spot on the team’s top line toward the latter half of the season. A mid-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Michigan native played on loan at the minor-pro level this season, making nine appearances with the AHL’s Texas Stars. Returning to London for the coming season, Stranges is among the favourites expected to have a breakout year offensively.