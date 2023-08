CHL Prospect Pipeline: Columbus Blue Jackets

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Luca Del Bel Belluz (F) — Sarnia Sting

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (44th overall)

CHL career stats: 192GP | 71G | 98A | 169PTS

In 66 games between Mississauga and Sarnia, Del Bel Belluz established a new career high with 40 goals and 87 points. Acquired by Sarnia at the OHL Trade Deadline, Del Bel Belluz had 46 points (20 goals) in just 32 games and in the postseason had 15 points to help the Sting advance to the third round of the OHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Jordan Dumais (F) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (96th overall)

CHL career stats: 172GP | 103G | 175A | 278PTS

One of the most explosive players in the CHL, Dumais led the QMJHL with 140 points in 2022-23 as he collected the Michel Briere Trophy as the league’s most valuable player. Dumais, who found the back of the net 54 times, was also named to the CHL and QMJHL First All-Star Team.

Over the past two seasons, Dumais has tallied 249 points (93 goals) and sits second in all-time Mooseheads franchise scoring.

🚨🚨🚨🚨

🍎🍎🍎 What a Sunday for Jordan Dumais as he passed the 💯 point mark for the second consecutive season!🤩 pic.twitter.com/XmFuIvXxq2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 19, 2023

Nolan LaLonde (G) — Erie Otters

Acquired: Free agent

CHL career stats: 95GP | 35-45-5 | 3.82 GAA | .873 save percentage

LaLonde played 41 games for the Otters a year ago where he won 11 games. He recorded his second OHL shutout Feb. 22 when he made a career high 44 saves in a 2-0 win over Owen Sound.

James Malatesta (F) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (133rd overall)

CHL career stats: 214GP | 98G | 89A | 187PTS

While Malatesta’s regular season was impressive – his 37 goals and 66 points in 55 games were both a career high – he was the star of the postseason.

Malatesta won the Guy LaFleur Trophy as the most valuable player of the QMJHL playoffs after he had 14 goals in 18 games. At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the Kirkland, QC., native claimed the Stafford Smythe Trophy as tournament MVP and was named to the All-Star Team after he scored five times in four games to help Quebec lift the trophy.

An opening night hat-trick for #CBJ prospect James Malatesta 🤩 #MemorialCup L'attaquant des @quebec_remparts marque à trois reprises contre Kamloops! pic.twitter.com/3yElOx8rIi — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 27, 2023

Denton Mateychuk (D) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (12th overall)

CHL career stats: 151GP | 24G | 116A | 140PTS

Mateychuk’s 65 points in 2022-23 were a new career high and placed him in a tie for seventh among all WHL defencemen while his 57 assists ranked fifth.

Forty per cent of Mateychuk’s points last year came on the man advantage.

Martin Rysavy (F) – Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (197th overall)

CHL career stats: 92GP | 19G | 40A | 59PTS

Rysavy’s 11 goals, 22 assists and 33 points were all new career bests for the Czechia forward. In the postseason, the 20-year-old scored five times in 10 games.

Rysavy also helped Czechia win a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors after he had a goal and two assists in seven games.

Tyler Peddle (F) — Drummondville Voltigeurs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (224th overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 41G | 35A | 76PTS

The second overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, Peddle was the last player to hear his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft after the Blue Jackets made a trade to select him.

Peddle’s 24 goals in 2022-23 were a new career high, as were his 41 points.

Luca Pinelli (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (114th overall)

CHL career stats: 126GP | 43G | 56A | 99PTS

Pinelli finished second in scoring with 63 points on a 67’s team that owned the OHL’s best regular season record.

While Ottawa’s campaign ended sooner than expected, Pinelli starred in the postseason with 18 points (seven goals) in just 11 games.

Stanislav Svozil (D) — Regina Pats

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (69th overall)

CHL career stats: 115GP | 21G | 98A | 121PTS

Svozil’s second WHL season was impressive as he tallied a career high 78 points, the third most among league defencemen, and was named to the CHL Third All-Star Team and WHL East Division First All-Star Team. His 36 power play assists led all CHL blueliners.

The 20-year-old also captained Czechia at the 2023 World Juniors where he had eight points (one goal) and claimed a silver medal.

After he had 13 postseason points with the Pats, Svozil’s season ended in the professional ranks as he made his NHL debut and tallied an assist in two appearances with the Blue Jackets. He also suited up once for Cleveland in the AHL where he recorded two helpers.