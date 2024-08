CHL Prospect Pipeline: Columbus Blue Jackets

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Jordan Dumais (F) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (100th overall)

CHL career stats: 193GP | 119G | 206A | 325PTS

Signed: Yes

Injuries limited Dumais to only 21 games in 2023-24 but in that short timeframe he demonstrated his class as he posted 47 points (16 goals) that included two hat-tricks. The 2022-23 QMJHL MVP also became the Mooseheads’ franchise leader in points with 325 while his 119 goals are tied with Brandon Benedict for the team lead. Dumais represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors where he had a goal and an assist in five games.

Ahead of tonight's #CHLGOTW, #CBJ prospect Jordan Dumais was recognized as the @HFXMooseheads' new franchise leader in points! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6dgtarTkpZ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 7, 2023

Charlie Elick (D) — Brandon Wheat Kings

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (36th overall)

CHL career stats: 130GP | 8G | 32A | 40PTS

Signed: No

Elick’s four goals and 23 points in 2023-24 were both career highs as he appeared in 65 contests with Brandon. A shutdown defenceman, the third overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft won international gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Evan Gardner (G) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (60th overall)

CHL career stats: 30GP | | 21-5-2 | 1.91 GAA | .927 save percentage

Signed: No

Gardner was very impressive in his rookie WHL season as he led not just first-year netminders but all WHL goaltenders in GAA (1.91) and save percentage (.927). His 21 wins were second most among rookie goalies while in the postseason he went 10-1-3 as the Blades reached the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Nolan LaLonde (G) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: Free agent

CHL career stats: 131GP | | 56-53-6 | 3.68 GAA | .872 save percentage

Signed: Yes

After four games with Erie at the start of the season, LaLonde was shipped to Saginaw where he became one half of their goaltending tandem that became Memorial Cup champions. With the Spirit, he went 21-6-1 that included a run of 16 straight wins from Nov. 2- Feb. 23. He went 5-7-0 in the postseason as the Spirit reached the Eastern Conference Championship Series and while he only made one brief appearance at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, LaLonde was crowned a champion at season’s end. The 20-year-old was traded to his hometown Frontenacs earlier this summer.

Cayden Lindstrom (F) — Medicine Hat Tigers

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (4th overall)

CHL career stats: 99GP | 46G | 42A | 88PTS

Signed: No

Injuries limited Lindstrom to 32 games but when available, he was an impact player for the Tigers. Lindstrom scored 27 goals and had 46 points but he never stepped on the ice in the regular season after Dec. 16. However, he returned for the postseason where he had a goal and an assist in a first round series loss to Red Deer. A Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medallist in 2023 with Canada, the 18-year-old collected the CHL Top Prospect Award at year’s end.

Luca Marrelli (D) — Oshawa Generals

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (86th overall)

CHL career stats: 187GP | 11G | 86A | 97PTS

Signed: No

Marrelli finished eighth in scoring among OHL defencemen in 2023-24 with 57 points while his 51 assists placed sixth. The 18-year-old contributed another 13 points in 21 contests as Oshawa reached the OHL Championship Series.

Denton Mateychuk (D) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (12th overall)

CHL career stats: 203GP | 41G | 174A | 215PTS

Signed: Yes

Mateychuk capped off a magnificent season with the WHL’s ultimate prize as he captained Moose Jaw to its first ever Ed Chynoweth Cup. Mateychuk had 75 points to rank third in scoring among WHL d-men while he began the season on a 23-game point streak. The recipient of the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s Top Defenceman, he’d also be named WHL Playoffs MVP after he had 11 goals and 30 points in just 20 games as Moose Jaw claimed its first WHL title. Mateychuk is also the franchise’s scoring leader among defencemen with 215 points after he passed Nathan Paetsch’s previous record of 212.

The 20-year-old helped Moose Jaw reach the semi-finals of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow and was subsequently named to the tournament’s All-Star team after he registered seven points (three goals) in four games. A member of the WHL’s East Division First All-Star team, the Winnipeg, MA., native also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Tyler Peddle (F) — Saint John Sea Dogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (224th overall)

CHL career stats: 194GP | 58G | 150A | 108PTS

Signed: No

The final pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Peddle split 2023-24 between Drummondville and Saint John. The Antigonish, N.S., native tallied 14 points (seven goals) in 38 games with the Volts before he was traded to Saint John at the QMJHL Trade Deadline. With the Sea Dogs, he had 11 goals and 18 points in 28 contests. Peddle was the second overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft.

Luca Pinelli (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (114th overall)

CHL career stats: 194GP | 91G | 90A | 181PTS

Signed: Yes

Pinelli led the 67’s in both goals (48) and points (82). Among all OHL skaters, he ranked third in goals and placed tied 16th in scoring. His 15 power play goals were one off the OHL lead while his 266 shots ranked fifth. At the start of the season, Pinelli was named captain, the first in team history since the 2018-19 campaign.