CHL Prospect Pipeline: Chicago Blackhawks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Nolan Allan (D) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (32nd overall)

CHL career stats: 203GP | 21G | 58A | 79PTS

Traded to Seattle in November, Allan was a key piece on Seattle’s blue line as they claimed the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions. He had 16 points in the regular season with the Thunderbirds while his 11 goals between Prince Albert and Seattle were a new career high.

Allan had 10 points in the playoffs while he also scored twice at the Memorial Cup to help Seattle reach the final and earned a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team. The former Prince Albert captain also collected a World Juniors gold medal in Halifax.

Connor Bedard (F) — Regina Pats

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (1st overall)

CHL career stats: 134GP | 134G | 137A | 271PTS

Simply put, Bedard was the best player in the CHL last season. His 71 goals and 143 points led all CHL skaters as he was named the CHL Player of the Year and to the CHL First All-Star Team. The Pats captain also claimed the Four Broncos Trophy winner as WHL Player of the Year and was selected to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

Bedard, who became the first player in CHL history to win the CHL Player of the Year, Top Prospect of the Year and the Top Scorer Award in the same season, also claimed a second World Juniors gold medal in Halifax after an extraordinary performance.

The 18-year-old was named the tournament’s most valuable player after he produced nine goals and 23 points, a new Canadian record, in just seven games while he was also named the tournament’s best forward and to the All-Star Team. Bedard also became Canada’s all-time World Juniors leader in goals (16) and points (36).

Colton Dach (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (64th overall)

CHL career stats: 166GP | 63G | 92A | 155PTS

After being traded to Seattle ahead of the WHL trade deadline, Dach only played nine regular season games for the T-Birds. However, he made his presence felt in the playoffs where he had 14 points to help Seattle win their second WHL championship. At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Dach had two goals in five games.

The former Kelowna captain saw his regular season severely impacted by a shoulder injury he sustained at the 2023 World Juniors where he was part of Canada’s gold medal winning team.

Ethan Del Mastro (D) — Sarnia Sting

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (105th overall)

CHL career stats: 177GP | 14G | 100A | 114PTS

Del Mastro’s acquisition was a big reason why the Sting made the third round of the OHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The former Mississauga captain, Del Mastro had 38 points in 30 games while he added 10 assists in the postseason. Between Mississauga and Sarnia, his seven goals in the regular season matched his career high while his 59 points were a new personal best as he was named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Del Mastro also became a two-time World Juniors gold medallist after he helped Canada win the 2023 tournament in Halifax.

Gavin Hayes (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (66th overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 60G | 70A | 130PTS

Hayes’ 41 goals were a new career high in 2022-23 and were also the third most by a Firebirds skater in a single season. The Michigan native finished second in team scoring with 81 points a year ago.

Kevin Korchinski (D) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (7th overall)

CHL career stats: 145GP | 15G | 133A | 148PTS

An assist machine from the blue line, Korchinski had a T-Birds record 62 helpers last season, a number that broke his previous record by one the year prior. His 11 goals and 73 points were both career highs as well.

The Saskatoon native was named to the CHL’s Third All-Star Team and the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team and also collected a World Juniors gold medal with Canada where he had a goal and three assists in seven games.

Nick Lardis (F) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (67th overall)

CHL career stats: 132GP | 55G | 47A | 102PTS

Lardis jumpstarted his season after a trade to Hamilton where in 33 games, he scored 25 times and tallied 46 points. In the postseason, he had 10 points (five goals) in six games.

All in all, Lardis’ 37 goals and 65 regular season points, split between Peterborough and Hamilton, were a new career high.

Lardis also collected a bronze medal with Canada at the 2023 U18 Worlds where he had four goals in seven games.

Paul Ludwinski (F) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (39th overall)

CHL career stats: 114GP | 25G | 52A | 77PTS

Ludwinski missed 21 games last season through injury but put up 34 points (nine goals) in 47 outings. The Toronto native’s 0.72 point-per-game average in 2022-23 was a new career high.

Marcel Marcel (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (131st overall)

CHL career stats: 52GP | 14G | 18A | 32PTS

After the Olympiques took Marcel 42nd overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, he had 14 goals as a rookie in the QMJHL to help lead Gatineau to 49 regular season wins.

Marcel also collected a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors with Czechia where he had six points (two goals) in seven games.

Alex Pharand (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (99th overall)

CHL career stats: 123GP | 24G | 29A | 53PTS

Pharand set new career highs in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) in 2022-23 as he enjoyed his best OHL season. The Sudbury native also secured a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 Worlds with Canada.

Samuel Savoie (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (81st overall)

CHL career stats: 151GP | 46G | 55A | 101PTS

Savoie contributed heavily to Gatineau’s 49-win season as he had a career high 23 goals, 33 assists and 59 points in 60 games. The former fourth overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Draft also recorded a +30 rating.