CHL Prospect Pipeline: Carolina Hurricanes

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Justin Poirier — Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (156th overall)

CHL career stats: 123GP | 79G | 51A | 130PTS

Signed: No

The lone CHL player in the Hurricanes system, Poirier starred in his draft eligible campaign with a 51-goal outburst. In the process he became the first 17-year-old player in the QMJHL to surpass 50 goals since Sidney Crosby did so with Rimouski in 2005. His 82 points were tied for seventh most in the Q while in the postseason, the Valleyfield, QC., native led the QMJHL with 18 goals and 27 points as the Drakkar reached the Gilles-Courteau Trophy finals.

A member of the QMJHL’s Second All-Star Team, Poirier – the younger brother of Calgary prospect Jeremié – won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.