CHL Prospect Pipeline: Carolina Hurricanes

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Patrik Hamrla (G) — Rimouski Oceanic

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (83rd overall)

CHL career stats: 84GP | 36-34-7 | 2.88 GAA | .890 save percentage

Hamrla led all CHL goaltenders in 2022-23 with six shutouts. In 44 games last year, Hamrla went .500 for the Oceanic and set a new career high with 19 wins.

Justin Robidas (F) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (147th overall)

CHL stats: 223GP | 95G | 144A | 239PTS

The Remparts acquired the Foreurs captain over the Christmas break and what an addition Robidas was. He played at a point-per-game pace in 36 regular season tilts but was sensational in the QMJHL Playoffs as he led the Remparts in postseason scoring with 27 points (11 goals) on route to a Q championship. At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Robidas had five assists in four games as Quebec lifted the trophy.