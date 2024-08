CHL Prospect Pipeline: Calgary Flames

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Jacob Battaglia (F) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (62nd overall)

CHL career stats: 133GP | 38G | 54A | 92PTS

Signed: No

In his second OHL season, Battaglia had a career high 31 goals to lead the Fronts while his 65 points ranked second. The 18-year-old tallied 12 power play goals to sit tied 12th in the OHL while he also scored three times in five playoff games as Kingston returned to the postseason.

Andrew Basha (F) — Medicine Hat Tigers

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (41st overall)

CHL career stats: 178GP | 55G | 100A | 155PTS

Signed: No

Basha’s third season in Medicine Hat saw him reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career while his 85 points ranked third in team scoring. The 18-year-old recorded 28 points on the power play as well as five points in the postseason and was named to the WHL’s Central Division Second All-Star Team.

Hunter Brzustewicz (D) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: Trade with Vancouver | 2022 NHL Draft (75th overall)

CHL career stats: 135GP | 19G | 130A | 149PTS

Signed: Yes

Brzustewicz had a record-breaking 2023-24 campaign as his 92 points tied the Rangers’ franchise record for the most by a defenceman in a single season (alongside Jason Gladney / 1993-94). The 19-year-old also found the back of the net 13 times in 67 games and added nine postseason points as Kitchener reached the second round of the OHL playoffs.

Brzustewicz finished second in OHL scoring among defencemen while his 79 assists led all CHL d-men. The Washington, MI native was also named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team. Brzustewicz is one point shy of becoming the sixth Rangers defenceman to record 150 career points.

Samuel Honzek (F) — Vancouver Giants

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (16th overall)

CHL stats: 76GP | 33G | 54A | 87PTS

Signed: Yes

Injuries once again limited Honzek in his second WHL season as he appeared in just 33 games with the Giants. The Slovak native managed 10 goals and 31 points in the regular and he also scored twice in five playoff games. The 19-year-old also represented his country for a third time at the 2024 World Juniors where he scored three times in five games en route to a quarterfinal appearance. Honzek concluded 2023-24 in the AHL where he played three games – one of which was a playoff game – with the Calgary Wranglers.

Axel Hurtig (D) — Calgary Hitmen

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (208th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: No

Hurtig has yet to make his CHL debut but is set to be a core piece of the Hitmen’s blue line in 2024-25. The Swede was the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft and signed with Calgary in May. In 2023-24, the 19-year-old played seven games with Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) but primarily spent the season in their U20 program where he had 11 points (three goals) in 27 games.

Eric Jamieson (D) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (177th overall)

CHL career stats: 143GP | 13G | 32A | 45PTS

Signed: No

In 66 contests in 2023-24, Jamieson led all Silvertips d-men with 10 goals while his 32 points ranked second. Furthermore, the 19-year-old finished tied 12th among WHL d-men with a +34 rating and tied sixth with three game-winning goals while he also added an assist in the postseason as Everett reached the second round.

Hunter Laing (C) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (170th overall)

CHL career stats: 74GP | 11G | 14A | 25PTS

Signed: No

Laing’s first full WHL season saw him record 11 goals and 25 points in 66 games with the Cougars. Laing also won 136 faceoffs, the fifth most among Cougars skaters.

Jaden Lipinski (F) — Vancouver Giants

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (112th overall)

CHL career stats: 201GP | 51G | 83A | 134PTS

Signed: No

Lipinski played at a near point-per-game pace in 2023-24 with 66 points in 67 games. His 24 goals were also a new career high and placed second among Giants skaters. After he tallied three assists in the postseason in a first round exit, Lipinski made his professional debut April 12 when he suited up for the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Henry Mews (D) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (74th overall)

CHL career stats: 120GP | 27G | 65A | 92PTS

Signed: No

Mews finished seventh in scoring among OHL defenceman with a career high 61 points in 2023-24. The 18-year-old also scored 15 times – ninth best among OHL blueliners – while he appeared in 10 playoff games as Ottawa made the second round. The Ottawa native also tallied three game-winners while his 19 power play assists were seventh most. Internationally, Mews won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Luke Misa (F) — Brampton Steelheads

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (150th overall)

CHL career stats: 192GP | 43G | 107A | 150PTS

Signed: No

With a career high 81 points in 2023-24, Misa wrote himself into Mississauga’s record books with the fourth best scoring season in franchise history. The Oakville, ON., native led the team in scoring while his 24 goals were the third most. His 55 assists ranked 10th among all OHL skaters and are the most in a single Mississauga season; additionally his 150 career points are the 10th most in Steelheads history.

Etienne Morin (D) — Moncton Wildcats

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (48th overall)

CHL stats: 189GP | 41G | 113A | 154PTS

Signed: Yes

Morin came within a point of back-to-back 50-point campaigns as he tallied 49 points (12 goals) in 58 games last season to finish tied fifth in QMJHL scoring among defencemen. His 191 shots were the second most among league d-men while he had three assists in four postseason games. Morin’s 154 points are the third most in Wildcats history among blueliners. The 19-year-old made his pro debut April 12 with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Zayne Parekh (D) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (9th overall)

CHL career stats: 116GP | 54G | 79A | 133PTS

Signed: Yes

Parekh had a season to remember in 2023-24 as he led all CHL defenceman with 33 goals and 96 points. His +39 rating was fifth most among OHL d-men, his 10 power play goals were tied fourth and his 224 shots placed third. After an 11-point postseason, Parekh had five points at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow as the Spirit were crowned champions for the first time in franchise history.

At season’s end, Parekh was named CHL Defenceman of the Year, the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenceman and was selected to the CHL and OHL’s First All-Star Team. He also claimed gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.