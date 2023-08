CHL Prospect Pipeline: Calgary Flames

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Parker Bell (F) — Tri-City Americans

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (155th overall)

CHL career stats: 180GP | 44G | 76A | 120PTS

Bell led all Tri-City forwards with 64 points in 2022-23 while his 25 goals ranked second as he established new career highs in both categories. Bell also made his professional debut last season as he appeared twice with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers where he recorded one assist.

Lucas Ciona (F) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (171st overall)

CHL career stats: 195GP | 50G | 86A | 136PTS

Ciona was instrumental as Thunderbirds captain as he led his team to their second WHL championship and a berth in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia final. Ciona himself had the best season of his career with 28 goals, 47 assists and 75 points while he also scored five times during the WHL Playoffs. The Edmonton native was also named to the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team.

Samuel Honzek (F) — Vancouver Giants

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (16th overall)

CHL stats: 43GP | 23G | 33A.| 56PTS

Honzek impressed in his rookie campaign in 2022-23 as he tallied 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games with Vancouver. Despite missing 25 games through injury, the 18-year-old still finished second in team scoring. The Slovakian native, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, also represented his country at the 2023 World Juniors.

Jaden Lipinski (F) — Vancouver Giants

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (112th overall)

CHL stats: 134GP | 27G | 41A | 68PTS

Lipinski passed the 50-point threshold for the first time in his WHL career in 2022-23 while he also established a new career high with 19 goals. A native of Scottsdale, AZ., Lipinski was undrafted into the WHL.

Etienne Morin (D) — Moncton Wildcats

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (48th overall)

CHL stats: 131GP | 29G | 76A | 105PTS

Morin led all QMJHL defencemen with 21 goals in 2022-23 while his 72 points ranked third. He placed fourth with 51 assists and his seven power play goals were tied second. Morin also represented Canada at the U18 World Championships where he was an injury replacement and collected a bronze medal.