CHL Prospect Pipeline: Buffalo Sabres

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Zach Benson (F) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (13th overall)

CHL career stats: 142GP | 71G | 110A | 181PTS

Benson exploded offensively in 2022-23 as his 98 points were the third most in the WHL. His 1.63 point-per-game average ranked fifth while his ridiculous +68 rating was second best.

The 18-year-old was selected to the CHL Third All-Star Team as well as the WHL’s East First All-Star Team. Benson also collected a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had seven points in five games for Canada.

𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐬 stuff from Zach Benson! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Sxra1dPFt2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 2, 2023

Vsevolod Komarov (D) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (134th overall)

CHL career stats: 122GP | 14G | 44A | 58PTS

After an impressive regular season, where he tallied a career high 12 goals and 39 points from the blue line, Komarov was a key cog for the Remparts’ run to a QMJHL title. At the Memorial Cup, he scored the biggest goal of his career as he had the game-winner in the final as Quebec beat Seattle 5-0.

Over two seasons with the Remparts, Komarov has a +72 rating.

Kassim Gaudet finds #LetsGoBuffalo prospect Vsevolod Komarov and the @quebec_remparts strike first! #MemorialCup Komarov marque sur une descente à deux contre un pour donner l’avance aux Remparts! #CoupeMemorial pic.twitter.com/HXhcsX8VPn — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 4, 2023

Mats Lindgren (D) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (106th overall)

CHL career stats: 157G | 17G | 71A | 88PTS

After an offseason trade from Kamloops to Red Deer, Lindgren turned in a career best 11-goal output from the Rebels’ blue line. Over 63 games, he had 34 points while in the postseason he had nine points highlighted by a four-assist effort in Game 4 against Calgary in the first round.

Ethan Miedema (F) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (109th overall)

CHL career stats: 133G | 34G | 56A | 90PTS

After he began the year in Windsor, Miedema was acquired by Kingston as part of the Shane Wright trade where he took on a more prominent role with the club. In 32 games, he scored nine times and added 21 points and scored his first OHL hat-trick March 22 when he found the back of the net four times against Oshawa.

Olivier Nadeau (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (97th overall)

CHL career stats: 191G | 85G | 107A | 192PTS

After he helped lead Shawinigan to a QMJHL title in 2021-22, Nadeau was traded to Gatineau in the offseason but missed the first 34 games of the season due to shoulder surgery. Once he got into the lineup, he was a force to be reckoned with as in 34 games he scored 22 goals and tallied 46 points.

Nadeau was a +41 this season in the regular season and in the postseason scored seven times in 13 games. He was named Olympiques captain on Feb. 23.

ICYMI: #LetsGoBuffalo prospect Olivier Nadeau scored four times as the @OlympiquesGAT took Game 1 of the Alexandra Cup Thursday night! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BcWe6l9FeL — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 10, 2023

Scott Ratzlaff (G) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (141st overall)

CHL career stats: 59GP | 43-10-1 | 2.29 GAA | .912 save percentage

Since his WHL debut, Ratzlaff has done nothing but win. This past season, he went 25-8-1 and had a WHL best five shutouts. While he didn’t play in the postseason, Ratzlaff was a key part of the Thunderbirds’ WHL championship winning team.

The 18-year-old also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he went a perfect 4-0-0 with an unbelievable .050 GAA and .976 save percentage.

Matthew Savoie (F) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (9th overall)

CHL career stats: 149GP | 73G | 119A | 192PTS

Savoie had the best year of career in 2022-23 as he had 38 goals, 57 assists and 95 points for the WHL’s regular season champions.

With a +57 rating, Savoie was named to the WHL’s East Second All-Star Team and made his professional debut during the AHL playoffs with the Rochester Americans.