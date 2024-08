CHL Prospect Pipeline: Boston Bruins

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Jackson Edward (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (200th overall)

CHL career stats: 178GP | 12G | 49A | 61PTS

Signed: Yes

In his third OHL season, Edward helped London to a fifth OHL championship. His seven goals and 30 points were both career highs while in the postseason, the 20-year-old had 11 points (two goals) in 15 games. Edward added two assists at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow as the Knights reached the final.