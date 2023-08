CHL Prospect Pipeline: Boston Bruins

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Frederic Brunet (D) — Victoriaville Tigres

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (132nd overall)

CHL career stats: 163GP | 29G | 99A | 128PTS

Brunet finished second in scoring among QMJHL defencemen in 2022-23 after a 73-point effort. A difference maker on the power play, Brunet’s 33 assists on the man advantage were tied for the second most among CHL d-men. Brunet began the season with Rimouski but was traded to Victoriaville ahead of the QMJHL trade deadline where he had 38 points (10 goals) in just 30 games. The 19-year-old was selected to the Q’s Second All-Star Team.

#NHLBruins prospect Frederic Brunet in overtime for @TigresVicto! 🚨 Brunet marque en prolongation! pic.twitter.com/zgEBo0X702 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 29, 2023

Reid Dyck (G) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (183rd overall)

CHL career stats: 71 GP | 24-39-3 | 3.88 GAA | .885 save percentage

The Broncos’ starter won a career high 15 games in 2022-23. He recorded his first career shutout Feb. 10 with a 19-save performance against Prince Albert and then blanked Moose Jaw on Feb. 22 after a 31-save effort. Dyck made a career high 47 saves against Kamloops on Feb. 22.

Jackson Edward (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (200th overall)

CHL career stats: 119GP | 5G | 26A | 31PTS

In his second OHL season, Jackson established career highs in goals (5), assists (20) and points (25) as he helped London reach the OHL’s Championship Series. Edward, who failed to score during his 56-game rookie season, recorded his first OHL goal Oct. 28. His 110 penalty minutes were the fifth most in the OHL and led all defencemen.

Brett Harrison (F) — Windsor Spitfires

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (85th overall)

CHL career stats: 180GP | 82G | 85A | 167PTS

Harrison’s third OHL season was the best of his career after he netted new highs in goals (34) and points (69). After he played 27 games with the Generals, Harrison was shipped to the Spits ahead of the OHL trade deadline where found the back of the net 18 times in 30 games. The 20-year-old also made his pro debut in 2022-23 with the AHL’s Providence Bruins where he recorded an assist in his lone appearance.

Ryan Mast (D) — Sarnia Sting

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (181st overall)

CHL career stats: 168GP | 18G | 54A | 72PTS

Mast was a crucial part of a Sting blue line that reached the third round of the OHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history. He had 30 points (nine goals) in 51 games while his +26 rating was fourth best among Sting skaters.

Matthew Poitras (F) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (54th overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 37G | 108A | 145PTS

Poitras starred in 2022-23 as his 79 assists were the fourth most in the CHL and third most in a season in Storm history. Furthermore, he led the league with 38 power play assists. Poitras’ 95 points, a career high, were tied for the fifth most in the OHL.