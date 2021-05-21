CHL Prospect Pipeline – Boston Bruins

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Boston Bruins

Jakub Lauko

Jakub Lauko spent an unforgettable season with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2018-19. In all, the budding left-wing made 44 regular-season appearances in which he finished with near point-per-game production in collecting 21 goals and 20 assists, good for ninth in team scoring and 11th among freshmen league-wide. From there, Lauko and his Huskies teammates went on to capture the President’s Cup as QMJHL playoff champions in a six-game takedown of the Halifax Mooseheads that marked the second league title in franchise history. Not yet finished, the Huskies repeated the feat at the 2019 Memorial Cup, topping the host Mooseheads in the final round to hoist national supremacy. Throughout the year-end tournament, Lauko dazzled, leading all participants with eight points counting two goals and six assists over his five-game set, highlighted by the primary helper on Peter Abbandonato’s tally that stood as the eventual game-winner in the championship final. For his efforts, Lauko was presented with the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the Memorial Cup’s most prolific point producer. In the ensuing years, the 2000-born forward has gotten a taste of the pro ranks, both in his native Czech Republic where he played on loan this season with HC Karlovy Vary of the top professional Czech league while also seeing a combined 45 contests over the past two campaigns with the Bruins’ AHL club in Providence. Originally selected by the Huskies in the second round of the 2017 CHL Import Draft, Lauko again heard his name called on draft day the following summer when he was chosen 77th overall by the Bruins in the 2018 NHL Draft.