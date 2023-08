CHL Prospect Pipeline: Arizona Coyotes

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Conor Geekie (F) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (11th overall)

CHL career stats: 160GP | 68G | 102A | 170PTS

Geekie established new career highs in 2022-23 with 35 goals and 77 points as he helped lead the ICE to a CHL best 57 wins. His seven game-winning goals were tied for the sixth most in the WHL last season.

Terrell Goldsmith (D) — Prince Albert Raiders

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (102nd overall)

CHL career stats: 119GP | 7G | 8A | 15PTS

A mammoth presence on the Raiders blue line, Goldsmith isn’t on the ice to provide much offence as proven by his 15 career points. However, physicality and the ability to stymie the opponent’s top offensive threats is why Goldsmith was a fourth round selection by Arizona. Goldsmith was one of 13 WHLers to record at least 100 penalty minutes last season.

Dylan Guenther (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (9th overall)

CHL career stats: 157GP | 99G | 108A | 207PTS

It was a season to remember for Guenther. The Edmonton native began the year in the NHL where he played 33 games with the Coyotes and tallied 15 points (six goals). Assigned to Canada’s World Juniors roster, Guenther scored the overtime winner in the gold medal game as he collected a second straight U20 title. With his WHL rights traded to Seattle, Guenther returned to junior and helped lead the T-Birds to a WHL championship as he tallied 29 points in the regular season before he led the WHL playoffs with 16 goals.

Justin Kipkie (D) — Victoria Royals

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (160th overall)

CHL stats: 75GP | 8G | 25A | 33PTS

The Coyotes liked what they saw from Kipkie’s rookie WHL season to make him a fifth round pick in June despite having played fewer than 75 games. His eight goals and 33 points led all WHL rookie d-men and he was named the Royals’ rookie of the year at season’s end.

Maveric Lamoureux (D) — Drummondville Voltigeurs

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (29th overall)

CHL stats: 113GP | 10G | 40A | 50PTS

Another towering d-man – Lamoureux stands 6”7’ – injuries plagued the Voltigeurs d-man in 2022-23 as he played in just 35 games after he missed more than two months at the start of the season. Nonetheless, he recorded a career high five goals, alongside 19 points, to showcase some perhaps untapped offensive ability from the blue line.

Jeremy Langlois (D) — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (94th overall)

CHL stats: 192GP | 27G | 86A | 113PTS

Traded to Quebec at the QMJHL trade deadline, Langlois concluded his fourth year of junior as a QMJHL and Memorial Cup champion. The former Eagles captain recorded 33 points (eight goals) in 34 games with the Remparts while his 50 points in 2022-23 were a new career high. Langlois was traded to Rouyn-Noranda in June.

Anson Thornton (G) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: Free agent

CHL stats: 70GP | 37-25-3 | 3.46 GAA | .896 save percentage

In his first year with Barrie, Thornton’s 29 wins in 2022-23 were the third most in the OHL while his 1,248 saves ranked fourth. Over two OHL seasons, Thornton has 37 wins and of course, one very memorable goal.