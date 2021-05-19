CHL Prospect Pipeline – Arizona Coyotes

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Arizona Coyotes

Axel Bergkvist

The Kitchener Rangers’ second selection in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the diminutive defender joined the Ontario-based club later that fall, making an immediate mark as he wrapped up the year ranked fifth in team scoring and first among all rearguards with nine goals and 43 assists for 52 points in 62 outings, including a strong finish to the season that saw him record 10 points in the final six games. By year’s end, Bergkvist sat 11th league-wide in providing offense from the back end. With the OHL shuttered for 2020-21, Bergkvist then returned to his native Sweden where he made 43 appearances with the tier-two BIK Karlskoga. A 2019 seventh-round selection by the Coyotes, the 2000-born blue-liner currently remains unsigned but is set to continue his pro career next season.

2019/20 Rangers Regular Season Awards

Bob ‘Snowy’ Schlieman Award – Best Offensive Defenceman Congratulations to this year's recipient, Axel Bergkvist! @MrMountaintwig | #RTown | #OHL pic.twitter.com/VX6aIt8t7r — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) March 24, 2020

Jan Jenik

Arizona appears to have found a gem in Hamilton Bulldogs centre Jan Jenik, a 2018 third-round selection and a gifted goal scorer down the middle of the ice who rounds out his game with an agitating style that often disrupts the opposition. A native of Czech Republic, Jenik was originally chosen by Flint with the sixth pick in the 2018 CHL Import Draft before a deal the following January shifted his rights to the Bulldogs. Splitting the start of the 2018-19 campaign in the Czech pro leagues then seeing a three-game showing at that year’s World Juniors in which he put up two points, Jenik headed to Hamilton thereafter and flashed his offensive potential to the Bulldogs’ faithful. Through 27 games, Jenik scored north of a point-per-game in recording 13 goals and 17 assists, then found another level the next season when he amassed 56 points in just 27 outings – Jenik’s season was cut short after he suffered a devastating knee injury at the 2020 World Juniors. Still, his 56-point campaign saw him finish second in team scoring and was highlighted by a phenomenal 26-game point streak that made him just the seventh OHL skater since 2000 to string together such a feat. This season, with Jenik playing on loan, the 2000-born centre was well travelled, first beginning with Kettera of the tier-two Finnish league where he showed little trouble in adjusting to the pro ranks as he recorded five goals and three assists through seven appearances. From there, Jenik headed to the Tucson Roadrunners – Arizona’s farm club – where his 14 points in 29 games finished sixth in team scoring before a brief end-of-year showing with the Coyotes saw him notch two goals in as many games.

Putting it all in perspective 📊@ArizonaCoyotes prospect Jan Jenik of the @BulldogsOHL in good #OHL company with recent 26-game point streak that ended on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nuNtKziPVQ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 11, 2019

Liam Kirk

After putting up video game numbers in his native Britain – highlighted by 98 points in 17 games with the under-18 Sheffield Steelhawks in 2015-16 – the Coyotes tried their luck with Kirk late in the 2018 NHL Draft, nabbing him 189th overall. In the weeks that followed, Kirk was again chosen on draft day, this time by the Peterborough Petes with the ninth pick in the 2018 CHL Import Draft. From there, Kirk headed to Ontario, debuting with the Petes in 2018-19 where he provided solid secondary scoring support to the tune of 26 goals and 21 assists for 47 points through 63 games. The offensive-minded left-wing then took another step in his second season, finishing above a point-per-game as he recorded 50 points through 47 outings. This season, the 2000-born forward competed on loan in Europe, splitting time between the EIHL Sheffield Steelers and the Swedish third-tier Hanhals, putting up strong offensive performances with both clubs. While still unsigned, Kirk will remain on the Coyotes’ reserve list until 2022.

"It was short, but the two years I played in Peterborough changed my life in so many ways. I’m so thankful, and I wish I could've had my last ride as an OA and had one last chance to play for the maroon and white." Read @kirky_1424 letter to #PetesNation 📃 — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) May 14, 2021

Ben McCartney

Another late pick on draft day, Arizona has witnessed impressive early returns since calling on McCartney with its final selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. After going undrafted the year prior, the Manitoba native earned an invite to development camp with the Philadelphia Flyers and then used that experience to reach new offensive heights in returning for his third full season with the Brandon Wheat Kings. Closing out 2019-20 with point-per-game production that counted 25 goals and 36 assists across 61 appearances, McCartney then continued that pace in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign in which his 37 points led the Wheat Kings in scoring and ranked second in the WHL scoring race. At season’s end, the 19-year-old left-wing got a taste of the pro ranks, seeing four showings with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in which he impressed with one goal and four assists.

Congratulations to Ben McCartney on joining the 200 club! A heart and soul player for the black and gold! 🖤💛#BWK 🌾👑 pic.twitter.com/7FEtJfdHCH — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) April 17, 2021