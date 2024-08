CHL Prospect Pipeline: Anaheim Ducks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Alexandre Blais (F) — Rimouski Oceanic

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (100th overall)

CHL career stats: 153GP | 33G | 101A | 134PTS

Signed: No

Blais had a breakout season in 2023-24 as he established new career highs across all major offensive categories. He finished sixth in QMJHL scoring with 84 points while his 60 assists ranked second among all QMJHL skaters. Blais will be an important piece for the Oceanic in 2024-25 as they get set to host the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Rodwin Dionicio (D) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (129th overall)

CHL career stats: 167GP | 46G | 108A | 154PTS

Signed: Yes

Across 60 games with Windsor and Saginaw, Dionicio finished third among OHL defencemen with 73 points in 2023-24. The 20-year-old played 16 games with the Spitfires at the start of the campaign before he was acquired by the Spirit Nov. 16. With Saginaw, he had 20 goals and 53 points in just 44 games and played at a point-per-game pace in 17 playoff contests. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, Dionicio had five points (1G, 4A) as the Spirit became just the third American club to win the tournament. Dionicio also represented Switzerland for a third time at the 2024 World Juniors where they reached the quarterfinals.

Maxim Massé (F) — Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (66th overall)

CHL career stats: 132GP | 65G | 72A | 137PTS

Signed: No

Massé’s second QMJHL season saw him register 75 points while his 36 goals finished tied eighth among all skaters. The former CHL Rookie of the Year claimed the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s Best Professional Prospect while internationally, he won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Nico Myatovic (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (33rd overall)

CHL career stats: 181GP | 46G | 75A | 121PTS

Signed: Yes

A key cog in Seattle’s run to a WHL championship in 2022-23, Myatovic missed more than half of the 2023-24 campaign through a broken leg as he suited up in just 34 games where he recorded 30 points (nine goals). He concluded his campaign in the AHL as he appeared in 12 contests with the San Diego Gulls.

Coulson Pitre (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (65th overall)

CHL career stats: 166GP | 75G | 84A | 159PTS

Signed: Yes

Across 55 contests in 2023-24, Pitre played at a point-per-game pace where he buried a career high 27 goals. He finished second in team scoring while the 19-year-old also won 52.4 per cent of his faceoffs last season. Pitre also scored twice in three playoff appearances.

Vojtech Port (D) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (161st overall)

CHL career stats: 48GP | 4G | 13A | 17PTS

Signed: No

After 26 games with Edmonton, Port was traded to Moose Jaw ahead of the WHL Trade Deadline where he suited up in 16 more contests before he appeared in 20 playoff games to help the Warriors to their first WHL title. Port was the 49th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Ethan Procyszyn (F) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (68th overall)

CHL career stats: 124GP | 20G | 34A | 54PTS

Signed: No

In 62 games, Procyszyn tallied a career high 15 goals, 21 assists and 36 points with the Battalion. He also took 748 draws in 2023-24 where he won 50 per cent of his faceoffs while his two overtime winners led all North Bay skaters.

Beckett Sennecke (F) — Oshawa Generals

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (3rd overall)

CHL career stats: 124GP | 47G | 76A | 123PTS

Signed: Yes

Sennecke was the first CHL player chosen in the 2024 NHL Draft after the Ducks selected him with the third pick. In his second OHL campaign, the 18-year-old had 68 points (27 goals) while he tied eighth in postseason scoring with 22 points as he helped the Generals to the OHL Championship Series. Sennecke led all Oshawa skaters with 207 shots and seven game-winners in the regular season.

Egor Sidorov (F) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (85th overall)

CHL career stats: 177GP | 113G | 86A | 199PTS

Signed: Yes

Sidorov became the 18th player in Blades history to score 50 goals in a season in 2023-24 as he helped his side to the third 50-win campaign in franchise history and the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular season champions. Sidorov finished tied fourth among WHL skaters with 50 goals while his 12 game-winning goals led all players. Sidorov’s 38 assists and 88 points were also new career highs while in the playoffs, he led all WHL players with 15 goals as the Blades reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series. The Belarus native was named the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team at season’s end.

Oh my indeed! 😱#FlyTogether prospect Egor Sidorov left it late in the season to reach the 50-goal plateau for @BladesHockey! pic.twitter.com/7nZVFOnZPF — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 24, 2024

Konnor Smith (D) — Owen Sound Attack

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (97th overall)

CHL career stats: 179GP | 16G | 28A | 44PTS

Signed: No

An OHL champion with Peterborough in 2023, Smith was traded to Owen Sound at the OHL Trade Deadline. Across 62 games, the 19-year-old had a career high nine goals and 17 points while he concluded the season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls where he had a goal in six contests.

Tarin Smith (D) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (79th overall)

CHL career stats: 78GP | 9G | 36A | 45PTS

Signed: No

Smith’s first full WHL season saw him lead all Everett d-men with 44 points (eight goals) while he led all WHL rookie defencemen in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+26). Smith suited up eight times in the postseason as the Silvertips reached the second round.

Carey Terrance (F) — Erie Otters

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (59th overall)

CHL career stats: 185GP | 69G | 54A | 123PTS

Signed: No

In his third OHL campaign, Terrance surpassed the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career as he finished tied fourth in Otters scoring with 52 points. The 19-year-old wound up a goal short of a second straight 30-goal campaign and was part of the USA squad that won gold at the 2024 World Juniors as an injury replacement.

Noah Warren (D) — Victoriaville Tigres

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (42nd overall)

CHL career stats: 188GP | 15G | 46A | 61PTS

Signed: Yes

After three seasons with Gatineau, Warren spent his fourth QMJHL campaign in Victoriaville where he had a career high six goals. Warren added 13 points from the blue line and had eight assists in 14 postseason games as the Tigres reached the third round. The Montreal native also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.