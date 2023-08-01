CHL Prospect Pipeline: Anaheim Ducks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Rodwin Dionicio (D) — Windsor Spitfires

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (129th overall)

CHL career stats: 107GP | 21G | 60A | 81PTS

It was a breakout year for Dionicio as after he made a name for himself at the 2023 World Juniors, the Swiss d-man saw his season take off after an OHL trade deadline move to Windsor. Dionicio helped Switzerland to a quarterfinal berth in Halifax and after he was acquired by the Spits from Niagara, recorded 43 points (11 goals) in just 33 games. His 50 points in 2022-23 were tied for the 12th most among OHL defencemen.

In the 🔟th round of the shootout … Rodwin Dionicio wins it for 🇨🇭🥳 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QgMOJcEjsZ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 31, 2022

Nathan Gaucher (F) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (22nd overall)

CHL career stats: 199GP | 80G | 78A |158PTS

Gaucher capped his fourth season of junior hockey with a QMJHL title and a Memorial Cup in 2023. He scored 22 goals in the regular season and added 16 points in the postseason as this iteration of the Remparts claimed their maiden Q title. Gaucher, who won 59.4 per cent of his faceoffs, was the recipient of Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL’s best defensive forward. Gaucher also collected a second World Juniors gold medal with Canada in Halifax at the start of the year.

Tyson Hinds (D) — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (76th overall)

CHL career stats: 204GP | 31G | 85A | 116PTS

Known more for his defensive prowess, Hinds had the best offensive season of his career in 2022-23 as he recorded a career high 11 goals and 54 points with the Phoenix. However, he still collected the Kevin Lowe Trophy as the QMJHL’s best defensive defenceman and was named to the league’s First All-Star Team. Hinds also won gold at the 2023 World Juniors with Canada.

Ben King (F) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (107th overall)

CHL career stats: 236GP | 106G | 134A | 240PTS

It was an injury-plagued 2022-23 for King as he appeared in just 30 games but still managed to record 35 points (17 goals). The year prior, King led the WHL in goals with 52 that subsequently led him to being drafted by the Ducks.

Tristan Luneau (D) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (53rd overall)

CHL career stats: 159GP | 36G | 108A | 144PTS

It was a standout campaign for Luneau who led all QMJHL defencemen with 83 points in 2022-23, a number that also established a new Gatineau team record. His 63 assists were second among CHL d-men as he collected the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL’s Defenceman of the Year. Luneau was also selected to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team and CHL Second All-Star Team.

Tristan Luneau ⏩⏩⏩ The #FlyTogether prospect with one of 7‼️ @OlympiquesGAT goals on the night#RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/9OcZfxjT9b — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 19, 2023

Pavel Mintyukov (D) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (10th overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 41G | 109A | 150PTS

An offensive force from the blue line, Mintyukov led all CHL defencemen with 64 assists and 88 points in 2022-23 as he was named the Max Kaminsky Trophy winner as the OHL’s best d-man. The Russian began the year with Saginaw but was traded to Ottawa ahead of the OHL trade deadline where he’d go on to tally 34 points (eight goals) in 32 games with the 67’s. Mintyukov was named to the OHL First All-Star Team and CHL Second All-Star Team.

Nico Myatovic (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (33rd overall)

CHL career stats: 147 GP | 37G | 54A | 91PTS

Myatovic set career highs across the board in 2022-23 with 30 goals, 30 assists and 60 points as he was an integral part of the Thunderbirds’ WHL championship winning squad. He also recorded four points at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia as Seattle fell to Quebec in the final.

Coulson Pitre (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (65th overall)

CHL career stats: 111GP | 48G | 56A | 104PTS

In his draft year, Pitre established new career highs with 25 goals, 35 assists and 60 points as he ranked fourth in scoring among Firebirds skaters. Pitre was named to the OHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2022 after he recorded 44 points in 52 games.

Vojtech Port (D) — Edmonton Oil Kings

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (161st overall)

CHL career stats: 48GP | 4G | 13A | 17PTS

The Czech blueliner came to the CHL ahead of the 2022-23 season after he was the 49th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. He suited up twice for Red Deer before he was claimed on waivers by Edmonton where he had 17 points in 46 games to lead Oil King d-men.

Egor Sidorov (F) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (85th overall)

CHL career stats: 111GP | 63G | 48A | 111PTS

Sidorov’s 40-goal campaign in 2022-23 was rewarded as the Ducks took the Belarus native as an overager in the 2023 NHL Draft. Sidorov led the Blades in goals a year ago and was one of just 11 WHL skaters to find the back of the net at least 40 times.

Konnor Smith (D) — Peterborough Petes

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (97th overall)

CHL career stats: 117GP | 7G | 20A | 27PTS

A hulking frame, Smith was a key cog on the Petes’ blue line as they made an improbable run to an OHL championship. He recorded just 15 points (three goals) but tasked with shutting down opponent’s top players, Smith’s presence has been felt off the scoreboard the past two seasons.

Carey Terrance (F) — Erie Otters

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (59th overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 40G | 31A | 71PTS

Terrance hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his OHL career in 2022-23 and also achieved success on the international stage as he won gold with the USA at the 2023 U18 World Championships where he had six points. Terrance also represented his home country at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Noah Warren (D) — Victoriaville Tigres

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (42nd overall)

CHL career stats: 138GP | 9G | 39A | 48PTS

Warren’s season came to an abrupt end in March after he sustained an upper-body injury that kept him from returning to Gatineau’s lineup but in the 47 games he played, the blueliner tallied 20 points (three goals) while his +21 rating was a new career high. Earlier this offseason, Warren was traded to Victoriaville.

Olen Zellweger (D) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (34th overall)

CHL career stats: 180GP | 50G | 133A | 183PTS

One of, if not the most, elite blueliner in the CHL, Zellweger was named CHL Defenceman of the Year after a 32-goal, 80-point campaign. Furthermore, he also claimed the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s best d-man and was named to the CHL First All-Star Team and WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team. Zellweger, who began the year in Everett, recorded 65 per cent of his points with the Blazers, tallied 29 postseason points in just 14 games and was also selected to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. Earlier this year, Zellweger won his second straight gold medal at the World Juniors with Canada.