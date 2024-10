CHL Players of the Week: Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Kevin He (WPG)‘s explosive Sunday performance was part of a seven-point (3G, 4A) week. After he had an assist Oct. 4 in a 5-3 road win over Oshawa, He exploded for six points Sunday where he had a hat-trick and three assists as Niagara won 7-3 in Brampton to move to 4-0-0. He’s six points tied a IceDogs franchise record while he has 11 points (six goals) in four contests this year.

Windsor’s Joey Costanzo won a pair of starts last week. He recorded his second career OHL shutout on Oct. 3 after he stopped 27 shots in a 5-0 win over the Soo. On Oct. 5, Costanzo made 26 saves in a 5-1 road win against Brantford. Costanzo is 4-0-0 this season and owns the OHL’s best save percentage at .943. He also sports a 1.74 GAA.

QMJHL

In two games, Chicoutimi’s Emmanuel Vermette recorded six points (3G, 3A) in a pair of Sags win. On Oct. 4 he scored twice and added an assist in a 7-4 road win over Victoriaville while two days later he three more points (1G, 2A) in a 6-3 victory against Drummondville. In six games this year, Vermette has 14 points (eight goals) to sit third in QMJHL scoring.

Rouyn-Noranda goaltender Samuel Meloche was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won two home starts. Meloche made 29 saves on Oct. 4 to register his first QMJHL shutout after a 4-0 win over Gatineau while a day later he made 35 saves as the Huskies took down the Armada 3-2. Meloche is 3-0-2 with a 3.25 GAA this season.

WHL

Shea Van Olm tallied seven points (four goals) in two games for Spokane. On Oct. 4, he scored twice and added an assist as the Chiefs beat Kelowna 5-3. A day later, he he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 7-2 victory over Seattle. Van Olm’s 13 points leads the WHL while his seven goals are tied for second most.

Victoria’s Spencer Michnik made his lone start of the week count as he stopped all 22 shots he faced on Oct. 5 against Wenatchee. It was Michnik’s first career WHL shutout while it was also the first WHL shutout of the season.