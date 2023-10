CHL Players of the Week: Sept. 25 – Oct. 2

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players:

OHL

Jax Dubois led the charge offensively over the OHL’s opening week where he had two goals and seven points in a pair of wins for the Peterborough Petes.

Leading the league with seven points in a pair of victories, Jax Dubois of @PetesOHLhockey is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week. #OHLPOTW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 2, 2023

In goal, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Ryerson Leenders went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .957 save percentage for the Mississauga Steelheads. On Sept. 29, he recorded his first career shutout after a 34-save performance against Erie.

Recording his first career #OHL shutout while going 2-0 for the @OHLSteelheads, 2024 #NHLDraft prospect Ryerson Leenders is the OHL Goaltender of the Week. #OHLGOTW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 2, 2023

QMJHL

Cape Breton’s Josh Burbidge was the QMJHL’s top performer over the past week after he had two goals and five points in two games as the Eagles went 2-0-0 over the weekend.

In a pair of road games, the 18-year-old scored twice and added three assists! 🦅#VideotronPOTW | @CBEHockey — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 2, 2023

Between the pipes, Halifax’s Mathis Rousseau went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .970 save percentage and was selected to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week.

WHL

Jagger Firkus‘ (SEA) return to the Warriors lineup saw him produce seven points (three goals) in three games as Moose Jaw went 3-0-0.

He scored in each of his three games and totalled seven points in a trio of @MJWARRIORS wins.@SeattleKraken prospect Jagger Firkus is the Tempo WHL Player of the Week! 📰 | https://t.co/SDCNoncLFg pic.twitter.com/X0AatFwbt4 — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 2, 2023

Everett’s Ethan Chadwick made his lone start of the week count as he stopped 24 shots Sept. 30 in a 3-0 win over Kamloops. It was Chadwick’s third career WHL shutout.