CHL Players of the Week: Sept. 23 – Sept. 29, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Saginaw’s Michael Misa, one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft, exploded out of the gate to start 2024-25 with seven goals and one assist in just three games. In the Spirit’s season opener on Sept. 25, Misa scored twice in an overtime loss to Windsor. Two days later, Misa recorded his first OHL hat-trick, as well as an assist, in a 6-4 road win against the Soo. He concluded his week with another two-goal effort on Sept. 28 in a 6-1 victory against Sarnia. Misa’s seven goals leads the OHL.

In his first two starts of the season, Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic impressed. In his season debut on Sept. 27, the 2025 NHL Draft prospect stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 7-0 win over Brantford. A day later, he made 33 saves as Brampton beat Erie 5-2.

QMJHL

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Jonathan Fauchon was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he had four goals and two assists in a pair of games. Fauchon recorded three point (2G, 1A) outings in both games against Val-d’Or (5-4 loss) on Sept. 28 and Rimouski (6-3 win) a day later. Fauchon’s 12 points are tied for the QMJHL scoring lead while his eight goals leads the CHL.

Saint John’s Charles-Edward Gravel won both his starts on the road this past week. On Sept. 27, Gravel stopped 45 shots in a 6-2 win over Charlottetown while two days later he turned away 29 shots in a 2-1 victory over Cape Breton.

WHL

Nathan Behm made an impact in his first two games of the season as he had four goals and two assists for the Blazers. In his season debut Sept. 27, Behm had a hat-trick and an assist in a 5-3 win over Seattle. A day later, he had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Victoria. The 2025 NHL Draft prospect is tied fifth in WHL scoring this season.

In his only start of the week, Brandon’s Ethan Eskit made 32 saves in a 4-1 road win over Prince Albert. Eskit’s three wins lead the WHL while he also sports a 1.33 GAA.