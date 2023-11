CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

In three games this week, Flint’s Braeden Kressler (TOR) tallied seven points (two goals). On Nov. 1, he had three assists in Flint’s 6-3 win over Owen Sound while he had two points (1G, 1A) Nov. 3 in a 4-3 shootout loss to Erie. He concluded his week with another two-point showing (1G, 1A) Saturday in a 5-1 win over Mississauga. In 12 games this year, Kressler has seven goals and 17 points.

In goal, Oshawa’s Jacob Oster went 2-1-0 with a 2.34 GAA and .944 save percentage in three games. On Thursday, he stopped 48 shots in a 3-2 loss to Peterborough but 24 hours later made 38 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Petes. On Sunday, he turned away 31 shots in a 6-2 victory versus Brantford. Oster is 7-7-0 with one shutout, a .909 save percentage and 3.15 GAA this season.

QMJHL

Gatineau’s Jérémie Minville was named to the QMJHL Team of the Week after he compiled six points (three goals) in two games. On Wednesday night, Minville scored twice in a 3-1 win over Charlottetown. Against Moncton Saturday, he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 7-4 defeat. Minville’s 26 points lead all Olympiques skaters this year and ranks tied third in the QMJHL.

Chicoutimi’s Mathyas Fernandez went a perfect 3-0-0 last week with a .963 save percentage and 1.00 GAA. Fernandez made 23 saves Wednesday in a 3-1 triumph over Blainville-Boisbriand and followed that up with a 32-save performance in a 4-2 victory over Victoriaville Saturday. A day later, he stopped all 24 shots he faced against Quebec in a 1-0 victory. Acquire from Val-d’Or in the offseason, Fernandez is 5-2-3 this year and owns a 3.00 GAA.

WHL

Saskatoon captain Trevor Wong had nine points (one goal) in three contests last week. On Thursday, he had an assist in a 7-2 win over Prince Albert and 24 hours later had three helpers as the Blades took down Prince George 5-3. He concluded the week with a five-point (1G, 4A) showing in a 6-2 victory versus Regina on Sunday. Wong’s 27 points are the seventh most in the WHL this season.

For the second straight week, Prince George goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen is honoured after he went 1-0-0 in two games. In relief Friday against Saskatoon, he stopped 11 of 12 shots while on Saturday he shutout Prince Albert after a 38-save performance in a 5-0 win. Ravensbergen is 4-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA, .929 save percentage and three shutouts in seven games.