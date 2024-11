CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

OHL

Across three road games, the Soo’s Marco Mignosa tallied eight points (four goals). He had three points (2G, 1A) Oct. 30 as the Soo won 3-1 in Windsor while on Nov. 1 he scored in a 4-3 loss to London. He concluded the week with a four-point (1G, 3A) showing on Nov. 2 as the Greyhounds beat the Firebirds 4-0. After he made his season debut Oct. 23, Mignosa has managed 11 points (five goals) in just five games.

Kitchener’s Jackson Parsons won a pair of starts as the Rangers’ point streak hit 14 games (12-0-2). On Oct. 29 he made 21 saves in a 6-1 victory over Sarnia while on Nov. 3 he stopped 39 shots in a 4-2 decision over Saginaw. Parsons is 9-2-1 and owns a 2.73 GAA and .905 save percentage in 12 appearances.

QMJHL

Baie-Comeau’s Justin Poirier (CAR) scored six goals in just two games last week. He had his first career four-goal game, alongside two assists, Nov. 1 in an 8-2 win over Gatineau. A day later, he scored two more times – that included the overtime winner – in a 4-3 win over the Olympiques. Poirier, who scored 51 times last year, is tied first in the Q with 16 goals while his 28 points rank third.

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Vincent Gladu was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. Gladu registered his first Q shutout on Nov. 2 as he made 32 saves in a 6-0 win over Victoriaville while 24 hours later he stopped 36 shots in a 6-2 victory versus Sherbrooke. Gladu is 5-0-0 this season with a 1.40 GAA and .951 save percentage.

WHL

Swift Current’s Brady Birnie had four goals and seven points in three games. Birnie had an assist Oct. 30 in a loss to Lethbridge but then buried three goals and added a helper on Nov. 1 as the Broncos beat Prince Albert 9-4. He rounded out the week with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 decision over Regina. Birnie is tied fourth in the WHL in goals (13) and scoring (26).

Brandon’s Carson Bjarnason (PHI) made his lone start of last week count as he stopped all 33 shots in a 3-0 win over Medicine Hat on Nov. 2. It was Bjarnason’s sixth career shutout while he is 4-3-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .924 save percentage in eight games this year.