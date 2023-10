CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 23 – Oct. 29

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

The Soo’s Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) had two goals and four assists this past week in three games. Kudryavtsev had an assist Wednesday against Flint before he had two points (1G, 1A) in a 5-4 win over Saginaw Oct. 27. A day later, he had three points (1G, 2A) that included the overtime winner as the Soo beat Flint 6-5. In 14 games this year, Kudryavtsev has 15 points (three goals).

Turning in a pair of first star performances, @Canucks prospect Kirill Kudryavtsev of @OHLHoundPower is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week. #OHLPOTW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 30, 2023

Barrie’s Sam Hillebrandt went 2-0-0 in a pair of starts last week. He made 34 saves Friday as the Colts beat Mississauga 6-1 while on Saturday he stopped 33 shots in a 5-1 victory versus Brantford. Hillebrandt is 4-2-0 with a .926 save percentage and 2.20 GAA this season.

Stopping 67 of the 69 shots he faced in a pair of @OHLBarrieColts victories, Sam Hillebrandt is the #OHL Goaltender of the Week. #OHLGOTW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 30, 2023

QMJHL

Halifax’s Markus Vidicek had four goals and nine points in three games as he was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. Vidicek had two assists Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to Moncton but had a season-high four points (2G, 2A) in a 6-2 road victory over Charlottetown Friday. On Saturday, he scored twice and added an assist in a 5-4 victory versus Acadie-Bathurst. Vidicek’s 19 points are the second most among Halifax skaters.

With a 2-0-1 record, Victoriaville’s Nathan Darveau was named QMJHL Player of the Week. The defending CHL goaltender of the year, Darveau stopped 34 shots Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Victoriaville. He would turn aside 30 shots Friday in a 5-2 win over Shawinigan and on Saturday made 32 saves in the second game of a home-and-home with the Cataractes in a 3-1 win. Darveau is 6-5-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage in 11 games.

WHL

Moose Jaw’s Jagger Firkus (SEA) continues to dominate in the WHL as he recorded six goals and nine points in four games last week. Firkus notched three points (1G, 2A) Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Saskatoon while on Thursday he had two assists in a 4-3 loss to Brandon. Over the weekend, Firkus had a goal in a 5-1 win over Prince George on Saturday while a day later he had a hat-trick as the Warriors beat Prince Albert 5-4. In 14 games this year, Firkus has 16 goals and 29 points.

Jagger Firkus of the @MJWARRIORS is the Tempo WHL Player of the Week after registering nine points in four games!@SeattleKraken 📰 | https://t.co/xFqtlsC5Db pic.twitter.com/2Xl5xdwA3A — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 30, 2023

In his lone start of the week, the Cougars’ Joshua Ravensbergen made 23 saves Sunday in a 4-0 win over Regina. In five games this year, Ravensbergen is 3-1-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .905 save percentage.