CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 21-27

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Across three contests, London’s Sam Dickinson (SJ) recorded three multi-point efforts. On Oct. 25 and 26, he had a goal and an assist in both games in wins over Brantford and Saginaw respectively while he completed his weekend with a three assist showing on Oct. 27 in a 5-2 road win over Sarnia. Dickinson has 15 points in just 10 games this year and sits tied second in OHL scoring among d-men.

In goal, Flint’s Nathan Day went 2-0-1 across three appearances. Day stopped 22 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Sarnia on Oct. 23 while two days later he made 35 saves in a 7-2 victory against Guelph. He rounded out the week with a 37-save shutout as the Firebirds blanked Owen Sound 3-0. Day is 6-4-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .918 save percentage in 11 appearances this season.

QMJHL

Baie-Comeau’s Louis-Charles Plourde tallied seven points in three games as he was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. Plourde was pointless Oct. 24 against Victoriaville but a day later recorded three points (2G, 1A) in a 5-2 win over Charlottetown. On Sunday, he scored twice and added two assists in an 8-5 win against Quebec. Plourde has 12 goals in 15 games this season.

Moncton’s Jacob Steinman won a pair of road starts last week for the CHL’s no. 1 ranked team. He turned aside 34 saves Oct. 25 in a 5-1 victory over Drummondville while he stopped 31 shots a day later in a 5-2 victory over Shawinigan. Steinman is 8-2-1 with a 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage in 12 games.

WHL

Kamloops’ Nathan Behm had a 10-point showing in only three games. The 2025 NHL Draft prospect exploded for six points (3G, 3A) Oct. 22 as the Blazers doubled up the Royals 6-3 while on Oct. 26 he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 6-4 victory against Moose Jaw. While he was held pointless Oct. 27, Behm’s 22 points are tied for the WHL scoring lead this season.

Everett’s Jesse Sanche had a week to remember after he went 4-0-0. On Oct. 23 he made 29 saves in a 6-1 win over Wenatchee while he stopped 23 shots two days later in a 7-2 victory over Edmonton. He made nine saves in relief on Oct. 26 to collect the win as Everett came-from-behind to beat Wenatchee 5-4 before he concluded the week with a 19-save effort in a 4-2 decision over Portland. Sanche’s nine wins leads the WHL while he also sports a 1.71 GAA and .932 save percentage.