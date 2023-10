CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 2 – Oct. 9

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Jordan D’Intino registered seven points (four goals) in three games over the last week that included his first OHL hat-trick on Oct. 7 in a 7-3 win over Flint. D’Intino is third in OHL scoring this season with nine points.

For the second straight week, Mississauga Steelheads goaltender Ryerson Leenders claimed honours between the pipes after he went 2-0-0 with a .981 save percentage. He recorded his second shutout of the season on Oct. 5 after he made 29 saves against Niagara while on Oct. 8 he made 24 saves in a 6-1 victory versus Brantford. In four games this year, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect is 4-0-0 with a .967 save percentage and 1.00 GAA.

QMJHL

After he was the QMJHL’s top goaltender last week, Rousseau earned player of the week honours after he went 3-0-0 for the Halifax Mooseheads. Rousseau also registered a 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage over three contests. In five starts this year, Rousseau is unbeaten and holds a 1.20 GAA and .956 save percentage.

In three games, the 19-year-old netminder went 3-0-0-0, recording a shutout, a GAA of 1.33 and a .944% save percentage!

Victoriaville’s Tommy Cormier had a seven-point (4G, 3A) week as the Tigres won two of its three games. He had a season high four points (1G, 3A) in a 5-3 win over Moncton Thursday and leads the QMJHL in scoring this season with 13 points.

WHL

Wenatchee’s Easton Armstrong had five goals, that included a hat-trick Oct. 8 as part of a five-point night, and seven points in two games. On Tuesday, Armstrong was traded to Saskatoon.

In goal, Red Deer’s Kyle Kelsey won his lone start as he stopped 33 of 34 shots Oct. 7 in a 3-1 win over Lethbridge that also earned him his first victory of 2023-24.