CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 16 – Oct. 22

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

North Bay’s Anthony Romani scored five goals and added an assist in two games over the past week. He scored twice Thursday, and had an assist, in a 7-6 loss to Mississauga while he scored his first career OHL hat-trick Sunday in a 6-4 win over Erie. Romani has eight goals and 15 points in 10 games this year.

Between the pipes, Guelph’s Brayden Gillespie went 2-0-0 in a pair of starts. He stopped 20 shots Friday in a 3-1 win over Barrie and on Saturday made 19 saves in a 6-2 victory against Kingston. Gillespie is 5-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .933 save percentage this season.

QMJHL

Chicoutimi’s Maxim Massé scored six goals and had two assists in just three games this past week. Massé scored twice in wins over Rimouski and Shawinigan on Thursday and Saturday and also found the back of the net twice in a defeat to Baie-Comeau Sunday. A top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, and the reigning CHL Rookie of the Year, Massé has 17 points (seven goals) in 12 games this year.

Nathan Darveau was 2-0-0 in two starts this week for Victoriaville as he was selected to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. The defending CHL goaltender of the year stopped 38 shots Thursday during the CHL Game of the Week in a 6-1 win over Drummondville and on Saturday made 15 saves as the Tigres beat Quebec 4-1. Darveau is 4-4-0 this year.

WHL

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had nine points in just three games for Kelowna last week. He had four helpers on Wednesday during the Rockets’ 6-3 win over Swift Current and followed that performance up with a pair of helpers Friday in a 4-3 shootout win over Tri-City. On Saturday, he had three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-5 win over Vancouver. Cristall’s 23 points are the fourth most in the WHL this year.

Wenatchee’s Daniel Hauser registered a .970 save percentage over two starts this week. After a 26-save performance in a 2-1 loss to Tri-City Wednesday, Hauser stopped all 39 shots in a 4-0 win Friday versus the Giants. Hauser is owns a .906 save percentage in nine games this year.