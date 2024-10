CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 14-20

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Windsor’s Liam Greentree (LA) had 11 points in just three games to lead the Spits to a perfect 3-0-0 weekend. The Spitfires captain had four points (1G, 3A) on Oct. 14 in a 5-2 win over Oshawa while on Oct. 18 he had the same output in a 4-1 win at Guelph. A day later, he scored twice and added an assist as the Spits beat Owen Sound 4-1 on the road. Greentree leads the CHL in scoring this season with 23 points while he has his Spitfires team atop the OHL standings with eight wins and 17 points.

His teammate, Joey Costanzo, was exceptional between the pipes for the Spits. Costanzo made 15 saves in the win over Oshawa while he turned away 32 shots in the victory against Guelph. He ended his week with a 24-save performance versus Owen Sound. Costanzo is 8-0-0 this season and owns a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage.

QMJHL

Rouyn-Noranda’s Antonin Verreault had eight points (five goals) in three games last week. On Oct. 14 he had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win over Val-d’Or. On Oct. 19, he had a goal in a 4-1 win over Shawinigan and concluded the week with a another three-point outing (2G, 1A) as the Huskies downed Gatineau 6-5. A year ago, Verreault led the QMJHL in scoring with 104 points while this year he has amassed 19 points to sit tied third in league scoring.

Baie-Comeau’s Lucas Beckman was selected to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. Beckman made 23 saves Oct. 17 in a 4-1 road win against Blainville-Boisbriand while a day later he 33 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Armada. However, on Oct. 20 stopped 24 shots in a 6-2 road win against Victoriaville.

WHL

Calgary’s Ben Kindel (2025) notched eight points (three goals) in a trio of games last year. Kindel had a goal and an assist Oct. 14 in a 5-0 win over Prince George. He’d follow that up with a three-point (2G, 1A) effort Oct. 16 as the Hitmen collected a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rebels. On Oct. 19, he had three assists in a 6-1 victory over Lethbridge. Kindel’s four goals are tied for the team lead while his 11 points are tied second most.

Saskatoon’s Evan Gardner (CBJ) registered a .938 save percentage in two starts last week. On Oct. 17 he made 28 saves in a 6-2 road win over Edmonton and then turned aside 33 shots in a 2-1 loss to Red Deer. Gardner is 4-2-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .916 save percentage this season.