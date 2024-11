CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 4-10

Take a look at the top three skaters and goaltenders from the past seven days of action in the CHL!

OHL

Sam Dickinson (SJ) had an eight-point week with London. In a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Nov. 6 Dickinson had a goal and an assist while two days later he notched his second hat-trick of the season in a 6-2 victory against North Bay. He concluded the week with three assists in an 8-7 win against Guelph on Nov. 10. Dickinson’s 25 points are tied for the OHL lead among d-men while he’s the only blueliner to have scored double digit goals (11).

Saginaw’s Andrew Oke won a pair of home starts last week. On Nov. 9 he made 34 saves in a 5-1 win against Windsor and a day later he stopped 33 shots in a 7-2 victory versus Flint. Oke is 9-6-1 with a 3.20 GAA in 16 appearances.

QMJHL

Rouyn-Noranda’s Bill Zonnon had four goals and six points in a pair of games to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. The 2025 NHL Draft prospect had three points (2G, 1A) on Nov. 9 in a 7-5 win over Blainville-Boisbriand while a day later he produced the same output in a 5-3 victory versus Victoriaville. Zonnon sits sevent in QMJHL scoring with 28 points (11 goals).

Baie-Comeau goalie Lucas Beckman registered a .955 save percentage in two contests. The Drakkar netminder stopped 27 shots Nov. 7 in a 3-1 road win over Cape Breton while Nov. 10 he made 37 saves in a 2-1 loss to no. 1 ranked Moncton. Beckman’s 11 wins are tied for the QMJHL lead while he also sports a 2.40 GAA and .918 save percentage.

WHL

Prince George’s Koehn Ziemmer (LA) found the back of the net seven times in just three games last week. In Wednesday’s CHL Game of the Week he scored twice in a 5-4 overtime loss to Saskatoon while on Nov. 9 he recorded his second hat-trick of the season in a 7-1 win against Vancouver. A day later – against the Giants again – he scored the overtime winner to complete a three-point (2G, 1A) night in a 5-4 victory. Ziemmer has 17 goals and 24 points in only 13 games in 2024-25.

Tri-City’s Nathan Preston made the most of his only start of the week as he made 47 saves on Nov. 9 as the Americans beat Red Deer 7-2. Preston is 2-1-0 this season with a .930 save percentage.