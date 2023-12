CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Erie’s Pano Fimis scored twice and collected seven points in three contests last week. Fimis had a goal Nov. 29 in a 5-4 overtime loss to Kitchener while on Saturday he tallied three points (2G, 1A) in a 7-4 loss to Owen Sound. A day later, he had another three-point (1G, 2A) outing as the Otters beat the Attack 8-5. In 26 games this year, Fimis has 29 points (10 goals) and leads the OHL in faceoff percentage at 64.5 per cent.

In goal, Niagara’s Marcus Vandenberg led the IceDogs to a pair of wins. On Dec. 1, Vanderberg stopped 44 of 47 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Kitchener. On Sunday, he turned away 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 victory against Peterborough. Vanderberg is 3-6-2 in 12 appearances this year.

QMJHL

Drummondville’s Peter Repcik was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he had seven points (two goals) in three games. Repcik, who was named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the 2024 World Juniors earlier this week, scored twice and added an assist Nov. 30 in a 6-2 win over Gatineau. He’d record two assists on both Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 as Drummondville beat Sherbrooke and Quebec respectively. Repcik’s 16 goals this year are already a new career high while his 32 points have tied his personal best.

Baie-Comeau’s Olivier Ciarlo earned QMJHL player of the week honours after he recorded a pair of shutouts against Blainville-Boisbriand. On Dec. 1 he made 15 saves in a 3-0 win while 24 hours later he stopped 22 shots in a 5-0 victory. Ciarlo’s 18 wins leads the CHL this year while he also sports a 2.82 GAA.

WHL

Wenatchee’s Conor Geekie (ARI) dominated over the past seven days as he six goals and 13 points in four games. Geekie began the week with an assist on Nov. 29 in a 5-4 overtime loss to Kelowna but he’d register his first four-point (1G, 3A) effort of the week Dec. 1 in an 8-3 win over Portland. A day later, Geekie would take over as with the Wild down 5-2 in the third against the Winterhawks, he’d rattle off four straight goals, that included the overtime winner, to secure his side an improbable 6-5 win. Geekie wasn’t done there though as he had four points (1G, 3A) Sunday against Tri-City in a 7-4 win. Geekie’s 49 points are tied for the fourth most in the CHL this season.

In goal, Moose Jaw’s Jackson Unger won a pair of starts. He recorded his first shutout of the season Nov. 28 as he stopped 32 shots in a 4-0 win over Swift Current while on Dec. 1 he made 30 saves in a 5-2 win versus Red Deer. In 24 games this year, Unger is 14-9-1 with a .906 save percentage.