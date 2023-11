CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 20 – Nov. 26

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Saginaw’s Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had a massive week as he recorded 11 points (four goals) across three games as he helped the Spirit extend their win streak to 10 games. On Nov. 22 he had three assists as Saginaw beat Flint 6-3 while on Friday he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 6-1 victory against Sarnia. On Sunday, he scored three times and added an assist in a 6-2 win versus Niagara. In 22 games this year, Sapovaliv has 28 points (11 goals) and sits third in team scoring.

Helping @SpiritHockey soar to a club record 10 consecutive wins with 11 points over his last three outings, #VegasBorn prospect Matyas Sapovaliv is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week.#OHLPOTW 📰: https://t.co/WWXtnskCpJ pic.twitter.com/zb7JQwSDhA — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 27, 2023

Mississauga’s rookie netminder, Jack Ivankovic, made his lone start of the week count as he stopped all 48 shots he faced to record his first OHL shutout in a 5-0 win over Erie on Nov. 24. His 48 saves established a new franchise record for most in a shutout. The seventh overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Ivankovic is 4-1-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Making 48 saves in his first career shutout on Saturday, @OHLSteelheads 16-year-old netminder Jack Ivankovic is the #OHL Goaltender of the Week.#OHLGOTW 📰: https://t.co/U3YORg8ZzW pic.twitter.com/ivpiITisEC — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 27, 2023

QMJHL

Chicoutimi’s Loic Usereau recorded seven points (three goals) from the blue line this past week. He had three points (1G, 2A) Nov. 23 in a 6-4 win over Quebec and then produced the same line 24 hours later in a 7-0 victory against Blainville-Boisbriand. On Sunday, Usereau scored in a 5-1 win versus Rimouski. Usereau leads all Sagueneens defencemen in scoring this year with 19 points.

#VideotronPlayer | Seven points for a defenseman? Loic Usereau (@SagueneensLHJMQ) definitely deserves the Player of the Week honor! LINK: https://t.co/AxWznaUmMo pic.twitter.com/Dx3QjRxvKm — QMJHL (@QMJHL) November 27, 2023

His teammate Raphael Precourt went 2-0-0 in a pair of starts last week to be named to the QMJHL Team of the Week. The rookie goaltender recorded his first QMJHL shutout Nov. 24 as he made 28 saves against the Armada. Two days later, he turned aside 24 of 25 shots in a 5-1 over the Oceanic. Precourt is 6-3-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .905 save percentage in 11 games this season.

WHL

Medicine Hat’s Andrew Basha‘s four-goal game on Nov. 25 highlighted a six-point week for the 2024 NHL Draft prospect. Basha had an assist Nov. 22 in an 8-0 win over Regina but on Friday night had five points (four goals) in a 6-1 victory against Brandon. Basha has 31 points (11 goals) in 24 games this season.

A huge four-goal game lands 2024 #NHLDraft prospect Andrew Basha Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours! @tigershockey — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 27, 2023

Between the pipes, Spokane’s Dawson Cowan went 2-1-0 and was credited with a goal over the past week. Cowan made 29 saves in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver Nov. 22 but made 34 saves in an 8-1 win against Regina Nov. 25. A day later, he stopped 34 shots against the Winterhawks and was credited with a goal after he got a glove on Diego Buttazzoni’s shot before the puck cycled around the backboards, kicked out and rolled into Portland’s empty-net. In 12 games, Dawson owns a 5-6-1 record alongside a 3.06 GAA and .912 save percentage.