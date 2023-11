CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 13 – Nov. 19

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Peterborough’s Donovan McCoy scored two overtime winners and added five assists in three games last week. McCoy buried the OT winner Nov. 16 in a 6-5 win over North Bay before he tallied two assists a day later in a 7-4 victory over Sudbury. On Sunday, McCoy again scored the overtime winner, and collected three assists, as Peterborough erased a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in Oshawa. In 19 contests this year, McCoy has 14 points (three goals).

Between the pipes, Owen Sound’s Carter George won both of his starts last week. On Friday night, he stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Sarnia while a day later he made 31 saves in a 4-2 victory against Flint. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect is 7-6-2 with a 2.87 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.

QMJHL

Moncton’s Yoan Loshing had five goals and six points in two games last week for Moncton. On Wednesday, he scored three times and added an assist as the Wildcats won 7-4 against Acadie-Bathurst. On Saturday, he scored both goals as Moncton won 2-1 versus Cape Breton. Loshing leads all Wildcats skaters with 28 points while his 17 goals are tied for the second most in the QMJHL.

In goal, Nathan Darveau was literally unbeatable as he recorded back-to-back shutouts in a pair of wins over Shawinigan to be named to the QMJHL Team of the Week. On Nov. 17, he made 33 saves in a 5-0 win while a day later he stopped 25 shots in a 3-0 victory. Darveau, who was named CHL goaltender of the year last season, is 9-5-1 this season with a .923 save percentage 2.27 GAA.

WHL

Prince George’s Koehm Ziemmer (LA) tallied nine points (four goals) in four contests over the past week. On Nov. 14, Ziemmer had four points (2G, 2A) in a 5-0 win over Vancouver. He had an assist the next night in a 6-1 loss to the Giants but on Nov. 17, in a third game against Vancouver, he’d record two assists in another 5-0 victory. On Saturday, against Kelowna, Ziemmer scored twice in a 5-4 win. In 18 games this year, the 18-year-old has 29 points (nine goals).

In goal, Red Deer’s Rhett Stoesser won back-to-back contests against Calgary last week. He made 40 saves Friday in a 3-0 road win to register his fourth WHL shutout while 24 hour later he stopped 26 shots in a 3-2 victory. In 11 games this year, Stoesser is 4-4-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .909 save percentage.