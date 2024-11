CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 11-17

Take a look at the top three skaters and goaltenders from the past seven days of action in the CHL!

OHL

Joey Willis (NSH) had an impressive eleven-point week with Saginaw. Willis began the week by setting a Spirit single-game record with five goals on Nov. 13 as he scored five straight markers to lead the Spirit to a 7-5 comeback win over Flint. He then added a goal and an assist on Friday in a 7-5 loss to Erie. Willis capped off the week with a hat-trick and an assist on Saturday in a 9-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting. Willis has 12 goals and 23 points in 18 games this season. had an impressive eleven-point week with Saginaw. Willis began the week by setting a Spirit single-game record with five goals on Nov. 13 as he scored five straight markers to lead the Spirit to a 7-5 comeback win over Flint. He then added a goal and an assist on Friday in a 7-5 loss to Erie. Willis capped off the week with a hat-trick and an assist on Saturday in a 9-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting. Willis has 12 goals and 23 points in 18 games this season.

Carter George (LA). He stopped 36 of 37 shots on Nov. 14, leading his team to a 4-1 victory over Peterborough, but more memorably he became the 11th goaltender in OHL history to score a goal after he sunk an empty-netter. A day later he made 25 saves in relief against Kingston while the 18-year-old was back in net on Nov. 17 as he recorded 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa 67’s. George is 4-8-4 this season with a .907 save percentage. It was a week to remember for Owen Sound’s. He stopped 36 of 37 shots on Nov. 14, leading his team to a 4-1 victory over Peterborough, but more memorably he became the 11th goaltender in OHL history to score a goal after he sunk an empty-netter. A day later he made 25 saves in relief against Kingston while the 18-year-old was back in net on Nov. 17 as he recorded 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa 67’s. George is 4-8-4 this season with a .907 save percentage.

QMJHL

Mathieu Cataford (VGK) had two goals and six points in three games to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. The Rimouski forward had an assist on Nov. 13 in a 3-2 win over Québec, while two days later he produced three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-4 victory versus the same opponent. Cataford added two points (1G, 1A) against Victoriaville in a 5-2 win. Cataford’s 36 points leads the QMJHL. Rimouski’shad two goals and six points in three games to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. The Rimouski forward had an assist on Nov. 13 in a 3-2 win over Québec, while two days later he produced three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-4 victory versus the same opponent. Cataford added two points (1G, 1A) against Victoriaville in a 5-2 win. Cataford’s 36 points leads the QMJHL.

Raphaël Précourt went 1-0-1 in a pair of starts for Chicoutimi. On Nov. 16 he made all 21 saves in a 4-0 win over Sherbrooke while a day later he recorded another shutout as he stopped 18 shots although the Sags fell 1-0 in the shootout to Drummondville. Précourt is 10-4-3 in 17 appearances and owns a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage. went 1-0-1 in a pair of starts for Chicoutimi. On Nov. 16 he made all 21 saves in a 4-0 win over Sherbrooke while a day later he recorded another shutout as he stopped 18 shots although the Sags fell 1-0 in the shootout to Drummondville. Précourt is 10-4-3 in 17 appearances and owns a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage.

WHL

Prince Albert’s Tomas Mrsic (STL) found the back of the net five times in just two games last week. On Nov. 15, Mrsic scored a hat-trick in a 5-3 win over Tri-City while t he next night he had four points (2G, 2A) in a 4-1 win against Edmonton. Mrsic leads the Raiders in goals (13) and points (25) in his first season with the club.