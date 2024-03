CHL Players of the Week: March 4 – March 10, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Oshawa’s Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) tallied seven points (three goals) in a trio of wins last week. On March 5 he scored in a 5-4 win over Ottawa while on March 8 he had four points (1G, 3A) as the Generals beat Brantford 6-4. He concluded the week with a goal and an assist as Oshawa beat Barrie 5-1 on March 10. Roobroeck has played at a point-per-game pace with Oshawa through 63 games.

Helping the @Oshawa_Generals stretch their winning streak to seven with seven points in three victories, @NYRangers prospect Dylan Roobroeck is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week.#OHLPOTW 📰: https://t.co/CCHWHrzAQJ pic.twitter.com/YrCojyyePj — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 11, 2024

Mississauga’s rookie goaltender Jack Ivankovic backstopped his side to a pair of wins last week. On March 6 he made 28 saves in a 5-1 victory against Brantford while on March 10 he stopped 33 shots in a 4-2 road win against Ottawa. Ivankovic is 12-4-4 with a .918 save percentage and 2.68 GAA in 22 games.

First-year netminder Jack Ivankovic backstopped the @OHLSteelheads to a pair of wins last week, earning #OHL Goaltender of the Week honours for the second time this season.#OHLGOTW 📰: https://t.co/19E8dhwCOi pic.twitter.com/8BX9cqwSG0 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 11, 2024

QMJHL

Cape Breton’s Jacob Newcombe scored five goals and added two assists in three games. After he was pointless on March 6 in a 7-4 win over Charlottetown, Newcombe had a career high four goals in a 6-1 win against Saint John on March 8. A day later, he added three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-0 win over the Sea Dogs. Newcombe, who didn’t make his season debut until Jan. 18 after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last July, has 19 points (eight goals) in 21 games.

Here they are! The cream of the crop from the past week! #QMJHL | #TOTW pic.twitter.com/K0tLQMzem1 — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 11, 2024

Quebec’s Louis-Antoine Denault was named to the QMJHL Team of the Week after he won a pair of starts against Gatineau. On March 8 he stopped 30 shots in a 2-1 victory while 24 hours later he made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout win. The rookie netminder is 7-12-0 with a 3.46 GAA in 25 games.

WHL

Andrew Cristall (WSH) averaged three points per game in a trio of contests for Kelowna last week. He had an assist on March 6 as Kelowna defeated Tri-City 6-1 but the exploded for seven points (2G, 5A) on March 8 as the Rockets beat Kamloops 9-1, a night where he also surpassed the 100-point mark. He ended the week with a goal against the Blazers a day later in a 4-3 win. Cristall sits fifth in CHL scoring with 103 points.

Averaging three points per game and netting his 100th point of the season, #ALLCAPS prospect Andrew Cristall takes home the Tempo #WHL Player of the Week.@Kelowna_Rockets | @Capitals Click to read ⬇️ — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 11, 2024

Edmonton’s Kolby Hay went 1-0-1 in a pair of road starts last week. Hay made 28 saves made March 8 in a 3-2 overtime win Prince Albert while 24 hours later he stopped 32 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Saskatoon. Hay, who was part of Edmonton’s WHL championship squad in 2022, is 19-17-2 with a 3.85 GAA.