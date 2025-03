CHL Players of the Week: March 3-9

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Sudbury’s Quentin Musty (SJ) had 10 points (six goals) in three home games. On March 5, Musty had a goal and an assist as the Wolves beat Niagara 3-2 while two days later he had another three points (2G, 1A) in a 5-3 decision over Oshawa. He ended the week with a five-point (3G, 2A) showing as the Wolves took down Barrie to complete the perfect week. Musty, who had 102 points a year ago, has 27 goals and 54 points in only 31 games this year.

In goal, London’s Austin Elliott won his two starts last week. On March 5, he stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 5-0 road win over Brantford while 48 hours later he made 21 saves in a 3-2 decision over Kingston. Elliott, who won three starts with Saskatoon at the beginning of the year, is 28-1-0 with the Knights and owns a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage.

QMJHL

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Justin Carbonneau had seven goals and nine points in three games last week. The 2025 NHL Draft prospect scored the overtime winner March 6 to cap a three-point (2G, 1A) night in a 4-3 win over Charlottetown while on March 8 he found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Moncton. He ended the week with a career high four goals and five points as the Armada beat the Voltigeurs 7-2 on the road March 9. Carbonneau’s 46 goals are the second most in the QMJHL this season while he’s recorded a career best 87 points with five games left on their schedule.

Moncton’s Mathis Rousseau was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won a pair of road starts. On March 7 he made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over Sherbrooke while a day later he stopped 27 shots in a 5-2 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand. As a member of the Wildcats, Rousseau is 9-4-0 with a 2.54 GAA.

WHL

In a pair of wins, Saskatoon’s Hunter Laing (CGY) had five points (four goals). Laing had two goals and an assist March 7 in a 3-2 win against Prince Albert while a day later he again scored twice as the Blades beat Raiders 4-1 in the second part of a home-and-home. As a member of the Blades, Laing has 13 goals and 18 points in 21 games while his combined 23 goals and 40 points – he began the year in Prince George – are a career best.

In goal, Vancouver’s Burke Hood collected two wins last week. Hood made 33 saves March 8 in a 5-1 road win against Kamloops while a day later he turned away 36 shots to beat Prince George 3-1. Hood is 17-12-6 with a .908 save percentage across 39 appearances.