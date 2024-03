CHL Players of the Week: March 11-17

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

In three games last week, London’s Ruslan Gazizov found the back of the net on six occasions and added three assists. In a 5-1 win over Erie on March 13 he tallied two assists before he exploded for four goals two days later in a 6-3 win over the Soo. He rounded out the week with a three-point (2G, 1A) effort in a 7-4 road win against Windsor. Gazizov’s 36 goals this year leads all Knights skaters while he sits third in scoring with 79 points.

In goal, Niagara’s Charlie Robertson stopped 70 shots across two starts. He made 40 saves March 15 in a 3-2 loss to Mississauga but on March 17 made all 30 saves in a 3-0 victory over Barrie for his fourth OHL shutout. Acquired from North Bay at the OHL trade deadline, Robertson is 8-11-5 in 30 appearances between the Battalion and Ice Dogs.

QMJHL

In two games last week, Chicoutimi’s Thomas Desruisseaux scored four times and recorded seven points in a pair of wins. On March 13, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect had his first QMJHL hat-trick in a 7-2 road win versus Rimouski. Two days later against Quebec, Desruisseaux matched his career high with four points (1G, 3A) in a wild 7-6 victory. Listed as the 87th ranked skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings, Desruisseaux has a career high 16 goals and 59 points this year.

Cape Breton goaltender Nicolas Ruccia was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won a pair of road starts against Moncton. Ruccia made 33 saves March 13 in a 4-1 win while on March 17 he stopped 27 shots in a 3-1 victory. Ruccia is 20-15-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.57 GAA this year while he also has six shutouts.

WHL

Across four road games last week, Prince George’s Terik Parascak recorded four multi-point showings. He had a goal and an assist March 13 in a 6-5 overtime win against Kelowna and followed that up with a two-goal outing on March 15 against Victoria in a 6-1 victory. A day later, he had three points (2G, 1A) in a 10-4 decision over the Royals and then concluded his week with a two-goal, two-assist performance in a 6-3 victory versus Vancouver that also pushed him past the 100-point mark. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect is eighth in WHL scoring with 103 points and was ranked 14th among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings.

Vancouver’s Brett Mirwald recorded three wins in three starts last week. He made 24 saves March 12 in a 5-1 win against Tri-City and then on March 15 stopped 33 shots in a 3-1 victory over Kamloops. He concluded his week with a 30-save performance in a 9-2 road win versus the Blazers. Mirwald is 29-20-3 this season and sits tied second in wins among WHL goaltenders.