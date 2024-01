CHL Players of the Week: Jan. 8 -14, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Oliver Bonk (PHI) tallied 11 points from the London blue line in three games last week. On Jan. 10, Bonk had a career high five points (2G, 3A) in a 9-2 win over Sarnia while on Jan. 12 he had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory versus Saginaw. He rounded out the week with a four-point (2G, 2A) showing Sunday in a 10-0 decision against Owen Sound. Bonk, who is currently on an eight-game point streak that includes seven goals and 13 assists, sits third in OHL scoring among defencemen with 44 points (12 goals).

Michael Simpson completed a Knights sweep as he won both of his starts over the past seven days. He stopped 30 shots in Friday’s 6-1 win over Saginaw while against the Attack on Sunday, he made all 28 saves to record his second shutout of the season. In 31 games, Simpson is 22-7-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Helping the @LondonKnights extend their winning streak to 12 games with a pair of victories in the crease, hometown product Michael Simpson is the #OHL Goaltender of the Week.#OHLGOTW 📰: https://t.co/4LvwXysZrQ pic.twitter.com/wcNnYQVdo1 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 15, 2024

QMJHL

Victoriaville’s Joseph Henneberry had eight points in three games last week but the majority of that came in one incredible performance. He began his week with a goal on Jan. 11 in a 6-3 win over Cape Breton but on Jan. 12, against his former side Acadie-Bathurst, Henneberry had seven points (4G, 3A) in a 8-7 overtime victory. The 19-year-old was held pointless on Jan. 14 in a 2-1 loss to Saint John. In four games with the Tigres, Henneberry has five goals and nine points.

The forward racked up five goals and three helpers during Victoriaville's three-game trip through the Maritimes! 🔥#VideotronPOTW | @TigresVicto — QMJHL (@QMJHL) January 15, 2024

In goal, recently acquired Rimouski netminder Quentin Miller (MTL) went 1-1-0 in two starts to be selected to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. Miller made 20 saves Jan. 11 to record his first shutout as a member of the Oceanic in a 4-0 win over Saint John while two days later, he made 36 saves in a 4-1 loss to Moncton. In five games with the Oceanic, Miller is 3-2-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage.

WHL

Moose Jaw’s Matthew Savoie (BUF) made his one appearance count last week as in a 7-2 win over Vancouver, he scored two goals and added three assists in his Warriors debut. Savoie, who was acquired from Wenatchee ahead of the WHL trade deadline, has 29 points (13 goals) in just 12 games this year while he has also appeared in the NHL, AHL and recently represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Get excited @MJWARRIORS fans! Matthew Savoie’s stellar debut with the Warriors earns him the Tempo #WHL Player of the Week!@BuffaloSabres | #LetsGoBuffalo — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 15, 2024

In goal, Red Deer’s Chase Wutzke won all three of his starts last week. He made 24 saves on Jan. 10 in a 3-1 win over Spokane in the CHL Game of the Week while two days later he stopped 18 shots in a 3-1 victory versus Tri-City. On Sunday, Wutzke turned aside 28 shots in a 4-1 win against Edmonton. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect is 10-2-3 in 16 appearances this year and owns a 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage.