CHL Players of the Week: Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Niagara’s Gavin Bryant had seven points (two goals) across three games last week. On Feb. 1, he scored in a 4-3 overtime loss to Sudbury while on Feb. 3 he had a pair of assists as the IceDogs beat Peterborough 5-4 in OT. He concluded the week with four points (1G, 3A) during Sunday’s 6-4 victory over North Bay. In 42 games, Bryant has a career high 13 goals and has amassed 36 points to sit second in IceDogs scoring.

London’s Owen Willmore won all three of his starts as he helped the Knights point streak reach 20 games. On Jan. 30, he earned his first OHL shutout after he made 24 saves in a 4-0 win against Kitchener. On Feb. 2 he made 22 saves in a 5-3 victory against Erie and a day later turned away 24 shots, and stopped all four shooters in the shootout, in a 4-3 win over Owen Sound. Willmore is 11-4-2 with a 3.12 GAA in 17 games this year.

QMJHL

In three games over the previous week, Acadie-Bathurst’s Milo Roelens had 10 points (4G, 6A). Roelens had a goal and an assist Jan. 30 in a 4-3 overtime loss to Moncton while on Feb. 2 he had four points (2G, 2A) in a 5-3 win over Saint John. He concluded the week with another four-point (1G, 3A) showing Feb. 3 as the Titan beat the Wildcats 7-5 on the road. Roelens’ 22 goals have matched his career high from a year ago while his 54 points are five shy from his personal best set in 2022-23.

Shawinigan’s Mathys Fernandez was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won two of his three starts. On Jan. 31, he stopped 21 shots to blank Val-d’Or 1-0 and followed that up with another shutout on Feb. 3 as he stopped 19 shots in a 1-0 victory against Halifax. A day later, he made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss to his former club, Chicoutimi. As a member of the Cataractes, Fernandez is 4-3-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .921 save percentage.

WHL

Saskatoon’s Egor Sidorov (ANA) tallied eight points (five goals) in a trio of contests last week. He concluded January with a three-point (1G, 2A) effort in a 9-1 win over Regina, a game that marked his 100th WHL goal, while on Feb. 2 he tallied another three points (2G, 1A) as Saskatoon beat Medicine Hat 5-2. On Sunday, Sidorov scored twice as the Blades beat Brandon 3-1 to extend its point streak to 7-0-1. In 48 games, Sidorov’s scored 41 goals and tallied 68 points.

Between the pipes, Reid Dyck (BOS) went 2-0-1 for Swift Current. On Jan. 31, Dyck stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Broncos blanked the Hurricanes 6-0. On Feb. 2, Dyck would again record a shutout as he made 26 saves in a 3-0 win over Regina. A day later, he stopped 10 of 12 shots in relief as Swift Current fell 5-4 to Brandon in overtime. In 20 games, Dyck is 11-6-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .912 save percentage.