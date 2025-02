CHL Players of the Week: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

In three road games last week, Brantford’s Nick Lardis (CHI) scored seven times and recorded nine points. On Jan. 30 he had a goal in a 3-2 win over North Bay and a day later had three points (2G, 1A) in a 6-4 victory against Sault Ste. Marie. He ended the week with a four-goal, one-assist, showing in a 9-3 decision over Sudbury. Lardis’ 48 goals leads all CHL players this year.

In goal, Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA) won his two starts. He made 30 saves Feb. 1 in a 3-1 victory against Ottawa and followed that up the next day with a 29-save performance in a 5-3 decision over Brampton. George owns a .902 save percentage in 31 games this season.

QMJHL

Val-d’Or’s Noah Reinhart tallied 10 points (3G, 7A) in three home games last week. On Jan. 26 he had an assist in 6-5 overtime loss to Baie-Comeau and followed that up with a six-point (1G, 5A) explosion in a 10-6 victory versus Charlottetown on Jan. 31. He ended the week with a four-point (2G, 2A) showing Feb. 1 in a 7-2 decision over Saint John. Traded to Val-‘Or after just 11 games with Cape Breton, Reinhart has 47 points (28 goals) in 34 games with the Foreurs.

For the second straight week, Halifax’s Jacob Steinman was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. On Jan. 30 he turned away 39 shots in a 4-3 loss to Baie-Comeau while a day later he made 19 saves in relief against Chicoutimi. He was back in the starter’s end Feb. 2 as he stopped all 40 shots he faced in a 1-0 road win against Quebec. Split between Moncton and Halifax, Steinman’s 26 wins leads the QMJHL.

WHL

Spokane’s Andrew Cristall (WSH) had 11 points (three goals) in just a trio of games last week. Cristall began the week with a lone assist Jan. 31 in a 5-1 win against Victoria but then exploded for six points (1G, 5A) the following night in a 10-3 win against Everett. He finished the three-in-three with another four points (2G, 2A) as Spokane beat Vancouver 5-2. Cristall leads the CHL in scoring this season with 89 points.

Between the pipes, Prince Albert’s Max Hildebrand won a pair of home starts. In wins over Regina (Jan. 29( and Wenatchee (Feb. 1), Hildebrand made 31 saves in each game. His 23 wins are the third most in the WHL this season.