CHL Players of the Week: Jan. 22 -28, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Liam Greentree had seven points that included a monster six-point night on Jan. 27 last week for Windsor. Greentree, who earlier in the week scored for Team White in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, had six points (3G, 3A) in an 8-2 win over Peterborough. A day later, he added an assist in the Spits’ 5-2 loss to Saginaw. In 41 games this year, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 64 points (27 goals).

In goal, Barrie’s Sam Hillebrandt was victorious in a pair of starts. On Jan. 25, he made 38 saves in a 7-3 win over Owen Sound while two days later, he stopped 40 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against Oshawa. Hillebrandt, who won gold with the USA at the 2024 World Juniors, is 11-11-0 with a .907 save percentage in 22 games.

#NHLDraft eligible netminder Sam Hillebrandt of the @OHLBarrieColts stopped 78 of the 83 shots that came his way, being named #OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season.#OHLGOTW 📰: https://t.co/8y50ry6rdd pic.twitter.com/wdr6yHwHBg — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 29, 2024

QMJHL

In two games last week, Blainville-Boisbriand’s Jonathan Fauchon had six points (3G, 3A). On Jan. 26, Fauchon had a goal and two assists as the Armada beat Victoriaville 5-4. A day later, he had another three points (2G, 1A) in a 6-3 road victory against Shawinigan. In 38 games this year, the 20-year-old leads the Armada in scoring with 49 points (20 goals).

The Armada captain racked up three goals and three helpers in his two games played last week! #VideotronPOTW | @ArmadaBLB — QMJHL (@QMJHL) January 29, 2024

Quebec netminder Louis-Antoine Denault was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. On Jan. 27, he stopped 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to Baie-Comeau but a day later recorded his first QMJHL shutout after a 24-save performance in a 2-0 win over Chicoutimi. The rookie goaltender is 4-8-1 in 18 games this year.

WHL

Calgary’s Carter Yakemchuk had five points (2G, 3A) in a pair of games last week. On Jan. 26 he had three assists in an 8-0 win over Brandon and 48 hours later scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to Regina. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has a career high 20 goals this year while his 47 points have matched his personal best.

Yak Attack! The 2024 #NHLDraft eligible had a red-hot weekend after returning from the Top Prospects Game, earning the Tempo #WHL Player of the Week! @WHLHitmen Click to read ⬇️ — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 29, 2024

Between the pipes, Scott Ratzlaff won a pair of starts by making a combined 96 saves. On Jan. 26, he made 34 saves in a 6-3 road win over Wenatchee. A day later, he stopped 62 shots in a 3-1 victory against Everett. Ratzlaff, who helped Seattle to a WHL championship a year ago, is 12-14-1 with a .904 save percentage this season.