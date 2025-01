CHL Players of the Week: Jan. 13-19

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

In two games last week, Kingston’s Tuomas Uronen (VGK) had six points (2G, 4A). Uronen had a goal and an assist Jan. 17 in a 3-1 win over the Soo while two days later he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 6-2 victory versus Erie. Uronen, who was acquired from Ottawa in the offseason, has 22 goals and 51 points in 36 games.

In goal, the Soo’s Nolan LaLonde (CBJ) was unbeatable in a pair of road starts. Acquired from Kingston at the OHL trade deadline, LaLonde stopped 36 shots Jan. 16 in a 7-0 win against Peterborough while on Jan. 19 he made 24 saves in a 3-0 win over Ottawa. With the Greyhounds, LaLonde is 2-1-1 in four appearances. Last season, he won a Memorial Cup with Saginaw.

QMJHL

In three games, Xavier Villeneueve (2026) had a trio multi-point outings last week. He had two assists Jan. 17 in a 5-1 win against Rouyn-Noranda while a day later he had a goal and an assist as the Armada beat Halifax 5-3. He concluded the three-in-three with another two-point (1G, 1A) showing in a 7-1 victory against Victoriaville. Villeneuve has 41 points in 40 games from the Armada blue line this season.

Acadie-Bathurst’s Joshua Fleming was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won two home starts. On Jan. 17 against Quebec he made 26 saves in a 5-1 win while two days later he stopped 44 shots in a 2-1 decision over Moncton. Fleming’s 19 wins are tied for the third most in the QMJHL while he owns a 2.43 GAA and .928 save percentage.

WHL

Spokane’s Berkly Catton (SEA) had five goals and eight points in three games last week. On Jan. 15, he had a hat-trick and an assist in a 10-0 road win against Kelowna while two days later he had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 home win against Prince George. A day later, he had another two points (1G, 1A) in a 4-2 loss to Lethbridge. Catton’s 62 points are tied for the seventh most in the WHL this season.

Between the pipes, Harrison Meneghin (TB) won his two starts. He blanked Calgary on the road with a 20-save shutout on Jan. 17 in a 3-0 win while on Jan. 19 he made 14 saves in a shootout win against the Hitmen. With the Tigers, Meneghin is 10-7-0 with a 2.57 GAA.