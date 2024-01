CHL Players of the Week: Jan. 1 -7, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

North Bay’s Anthony Romani extended his point streak to 15 games last week as he scored four times in three games. He had a goal and an assist on Jan. 4 in a 4-2 win over Brantford while a day later he scored twice as the Battalion beat the 67’s 5-2. On Jan. 7, he again had two points (1G, 1A) in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Kitchener. Romani’s 31 goals and 61 points this season both rank second in the OHL.

Stretching his current point streak to 15 games for the @OHLBattalion, Anthony Romani is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season.#OHLPOTW 📰: https://t.co/a0YchNdBoC pic.twitter.com/Ipi2ffPTxv — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 8, 2024

In goal, Oshawa’s Jacob Oster collected two wins in four games. On Jan. 1, he stopped 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to Kitchener while two days later he made 42 saves in a 1-0 defeat to Sault Ste. Marie. On Saturday, he made 32 saves as the Generals thumped Flint 10-2 while 24 hours later he turned away 35 shots in a 5-1 win over Saginaw. Oster 15-13-4 in 32 appearances this year with a .905 save percentage.

Jacob Oster of the @Oshawa_Generals turned aside 139 shots last week, being named #OHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season.#OHLGOTW 📰: https://t.co/Jxj2KXZKzX pic.twitter.com/G7KpwoH6eK — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 8, 2024

QMJHL

In three games, Rimouski’s Jacob Mathieu scored five and had seven points last week. He had three points (2G, 1A) Jan. 3 in a 5-4 overtime win over Chicoutimi while on Jan. 5 he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to Baie-Comeau. A day later, he scored twice as the Oceanic won 3-2 over the Drakkar. Mathieu has 20 goals in 27 games for Rimouski this year.

The 19-year-old scored five times and added a pair of assists to help the @oceanicrimouski end the week with a 2-1-0-0 record.#VideotronPOTW — QMJHL (@QMJHL) January 8, 2024

Gatineau’s Zach Pelletier was named to the QMJHL’s team of the week after he went 1-1-0 in a pair of starts. Pelletier made 19 saves in a 1-0 loss to Victoriaville Jan. 3 while on Jan. 5 he made 24 saves in a 5-2 road win over Val-d’Or.

WHL

Gavin McKenna was unstoppable last week for Medicine Hat as he recorded 13 points (5G, 8A) in three games. McKenna had a goal and an assist Jan. 2 in a 3-2 overtime win against Red Deer while on Jan. 5 he scored in a 5-3 defeat to the Rebels. A day later, the 16-year-old had a career high six points (1G, 5A) in a 12-1 victory over Tri-City. He concluded his week with another four points (2G, 2A) on Jan. 7 in a 10-4 win versus Spokane. In 33 games this year, McKenna, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, has 16 goals and 47 points.

Rookie sensation Gavin McKenna was unstoppable this week! His career-high five-point game against Tri-City on Saturday separated him from the rest, collecting his first Tempo #WHL Player of the Week!@tigershockey | #2026NHLDraft — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 8, 2024

Vancouver’s Brett Mirwald was chosen in goal after he went 2-0-0 in a pair of starts. Mirwald stopped 43 shots Jan. 3 in a 5-4 overtime win against Calgary while on Jan. 6, he stopped all 48 shots he faced in a 4-0 road win over Brandon. Mirwald is 13-15-1 this year in 30 appearances and owns a 3.20 GAA and .913 save percentage.