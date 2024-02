CHL Players of the Week: Feb. 5 – Feb. 11, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Sudbury’s David Goyette (SEA) had a nine-point week with the Wolves. On Feb. 7, Goyette had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win over the Soo while on Friday, he had three more points (1G, 2A) in a 6-1 win against Niagara. He concluded the week with a four-point (1G, 3A) showing Sunday where he had the assist on the game-winning goal in an 8-7 overtime victory in Mississauga. Goyette’s 84 points are tied for the OHL lead while his 53 assists are a new personal best.

Barrie’s Ben West won both of his starts last week with the Colts. On Feb. 5, he stopped 38 shots in a 6-3 road win against Erie while on Saturday he turned aside 43 shots in a 4-3 win over Kingston. West is 10-13-1 in 27 appearances this year.

QMJHL

Drummondville’s Sam Oliver had eight points in three games last week. On Feb. 7 he recorded three points (2G, 1A) in an 11-1 road win over Sherbrooke. While he was held pointless Feb. 9 in a 2-1 win against Shawinigan, he had five points (4G, 1A) Saturday in an 8-6 victory versus Moncton. In 51 games this year, Oliver has 27 points and sits third in Volts scoring with 54 points.

Victoriaville’s Nathan Darveau went 2-0-0 to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. On Saturday, Darveau stopped all 16 shots he faced to blank Val-d’Or 7-0. A day later, he made 36 saves in a 3-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda. Darveau is 24-12-1 with a .921 save percentage and 2.50 GAA. His five shutouts are the second most in the QMJHL.

WHL

Emmitt Finnie (DET) had seven goals in just three games last week for Kamloops. On Feb. 7, he had a goal and an assist as the Blazers beat Seattle 4-1 while two days later, he scored twice in a 6-3 loss to Kelowna. However, on Feb. 11, Finnie scored four times and added an assist in a 7-3 win over the Rockets. Finnie leads the Blazers in scoring this year with 45 points (16 goals).

For the third time this season, Vancouver’s Brett Mirwald is honoured after a 2-0-0 week. He made 35 saves Friday as the Giants won 3-1 in Seattle while 24 hours later, he stopped 28 shots in a 7-2 victory versus Wenatchee. Mirwald is 21-17-2 with a .912 save percentage and 3.17 GAA.