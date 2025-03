CHL Players of the Week: Feb. 24 – March 2

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

The Soo’s Brady Martin had 10 points (four goals) in three contests last week. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect exploded for a season high five points (2G, 3A) on Feb. 25 in a 6-3 win over North Bay while a day later he added two goals and an assist in a 6-3 victory against Sudbury. He ended the week with two assists in a 6-3 loss to Brampton on Feb. 28. In 50 games, Martin has 29 goals and 61 points to sit second in team scoring.

In goal, Flint’s Nathan Day (EDM) won all three starts. In Erie on Feb. 24 he made 33 saves in a 2-1 shootout win while on Feb. 26 he turned aside 25 shots in a 6-2 decision over Sarnia. He ended the week with a 36-save performance as Flint won 5-3 in Guelph. Day’s 52 appearances leads all OHL goalies while he boasts a 24-20-5 record.

QMJHL

Chicoutimi’s Maxim Massé (ANA) had six goals and eight points in four road games last week. Massé scored twice Feb. 26 in a 7-5 win over Gatineau while two days later he potted his first hat-trick of the season in a 7-3 win against Rouyn-Noranda. He added a goal and an assist against the Huskies March 1 in a 6-2 loss while 24 hours later he had an assist in a 7-3 loss to Val-d’Or. Massé has 31 goals and 54 points in 41 games this season.

Val-d’Or’s Emilé Beaunoyer won two road starts to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. On Feb. 27 he made 23 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against Shawinigan and a day later stopped 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against Gatineau. Beaunoyer is 13-13-4 in 30 games this year.

WHL

Victoria’s Teydon Trembecky had four goals and five points in a pair of games. Trembecky had four points – that included his third hat-trick of the season – on Feb. 28 in a 6-5 overtime win against Portland while on March 1 he scored his team-leading 42nd goal of the season in a 4-3 decision over the Winterhawks. Trembecky’s 78 points are the second most among Royals skaters.

For the second straight, Calgary’s Daniel Hauser was rewarded between the pipes. Against Swift Current on Feb. 26 and Kelowna on March 2, Hauser turned away all 23 shots he faced in both games to record a pair of shutouts. In fact, Hauser, has tallied four straight shutouts after he blanked Regina and Brandon the week before. As a member of the Hitmen, Hauser is 15-3-0 with a 1.85 GAA and .926 save percentage while his season long 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage are both the second best in the WHL.