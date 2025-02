CHL Players of the Week: Feb. 17-23

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

In four games, Windsor’s Ilya Protas (WSH) scored five time and tallied 14 points. On Feb. 17 he had a goal and an assist as Windsor beat Owen Sound 4-1. He followed that up with a four-point (2G, 2A) effort on Feb. 21 in a 6-5 overtime loss to Sarnia while he had three assists a day later in a 5-4 loss to Flint. Protas ended the week with five points (2G, 3A) as the Spits beat the Spirit 7-3 on Feb. 23. Protas’ 98 points are the fourth most in the OHL this season.

In goal, North Bay’s Mike McIvor won two starts across three appearances. He stopped 22 shots in relief on Feb. 20 while in his first start of the week on Feb. 21, he made 31 saves in a 4-1 road victory against Flint. Two days later, he turned away 33 shots in a 5-1 road win against Sarnia. McIvor is 17-14-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.

QMJHL

Baie-Comeau’s Matyas Melovsky (NJ) had 10 points (four goals) in just three games last week. Melovsky exploded for a career best seven points (3G, 4A) in the Drakkar’s record 14-0 win over Saint John on Feb. 20 while on Feb. 22 he had two assists in a 4-3 overtime road win against Rimouski. A day later, he found the back of the net in a 5-1 loss to the Oceanic. Melovsky is tied eighth in QMJHL scoring with 70 points this season.

Shawinigan’s Mathys Fernandez was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won a pair of home starts. He registered his first shutout of the season on Feb. 21 after he made 28 saves in a 5-0 win over Acadie-Bathurst while two days later he stopped 24 shots in a 4-1 win against the Sea Dogs. Fernandez is 9-4-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .920 save percentage in 17 appearances this year.

WHL

Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna had nine points (3G, 6A) across four games last week. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect tallied a goal and an assist on Feb. 17 in a 5-1 win against Lethbridge before he recorded back-to-back two assist performances on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. He ended the week with two goals and an assist in a 5-3 road win against Edmonton on Feb. 23. McKenna sits third in CHL scoring with 106 points and is currently riding a 35-game point streak.

Between the pipes, Calgary’s Daniel Hauser won a trio of road starts. On Feb. 17 he made 20 saves in a 5-2 win against Swift Current while on Feb. 19 he made 14 saves in a 5-0 decision over Regina. He recorded his second straight shutout two days later after a 28-save effort in a 5-0 win against Brandon. As a member of the Hitmen, Hauser is 13-3-0 with a 2.09 GAA, .918 save percentage and three shutouts.