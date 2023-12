CHL Players of the Week: Dec. 4 – Dec. 10

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Nick Lardis (CHI) scored five times and tallied seven points in three games last week for Brantford. Lardis scored Dec. 7 in a 4-2 win over Peterborough while on Dec. 9 he had two points (1G, 1A) in a 6-5 overtime loss to Kitchener. A day later, he registered a hat-trick, that included in the OT winner, and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Rangers. Lardis’ 23 goals this year are tied for the second most in the OHL this season.

In goal, Ottawa’s Max Donoso went 2-0-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .957 save percentage in three appearances. On Dec. 6 he made 32 saves as the 67’s beat Oshawa 3-2 in overtime. On Dec. 9 he made 17 saves in relief while on Sunday he stopped 39 saves in a 2-1 victory against Peterborough that was the 50th career win in Donoso’s OHL career. Donoso owns a 8-6-1 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.83 GAA in 18 appearances this season.

QMJHL

Rouyn-Noranda’s Antonin Verreault tallied eight points (two goals) in three games this week. On Dec. 8, Verreault he had a goal and an assist as the Huskies beat Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2 to open a three-in-three on the road. A day later he had three assists in a 7-2 victory over Victoriaville while on Sunday he had three more points (1G, 2A) as Rouyn-Noranda lost 5-3 to Shawinigan. Verreault currently sits tied fourth in QMJHL scoring this season with 44 points.

Cape Breton’s Jakub Milota recorded two shutouts in two starts over the past seven days as he was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. The Czechia native made 36 saves Dec. 5 in a 3-0 road win over Charlottetown while on Dec. 10 he stopped 23 shots in a 3-0 victory against Gatineau. The rookie netminder is 8-7-0 with three shutouts, a .921 save percentage and 2.40 GAA.

WHL

In two games last week Everett’s Dominik Rymon recorded eight points (three goals). On Dec. 8 Rymon had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Vancouver. Twenty-four hours later he exploded for five points (3G, 2A) as the Silvertips beat the Giants 8-7 in the second game of a home-and-home. The Czechia native leads the Silvertips in scoring this season with 43 points (18 goals).

Between the pipes, Red Deer’s rookie goaltender Chase Wutzke went 2-0-0 with a 0.88 GAA and .970 save percentage. After he made eight saves in relief Dec. 5, Wutzke stopped 21 shots a day later in a 5-1 road win over Moose Jaw. On Dec. 9 he made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory versus Prince Albert. Wutzke is 5-2-1 with a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine appearances this season.