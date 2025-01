CHL Players of the Week: Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Windsor’s Liam Greentree (LA) had 12 points across four games. On New Year’s Eve, he tallied four points (1G, 3A) in a 6-4 win over Flint while he began 2025 with a five-point (1G, 4A) effort on Jan. 2 in a 9-5 victory over Guelph. On Jan. 4 he scored twice in a 7-5 road win against Erie while he buried the overtime winner the night after in a 4-3 win against Niagara. Greentree leads the CHL in scoring with 68 points while his 29 goals are tied third most in the OHL.

Kitchener’s Jackson Parsons after he won three starts. On New Year’s Eve he made 23 saves in a 5-2 road win against North Bay while on Jan. 2 he turned away 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win versus Brantford. A day later, he stopped 23 shots in a 3-1 victory over Erie. Parsons’ 23 wins are tied the CHL lead while his 2.03 GAA leads the OHL. His .928 save percentage is the second best in the OHL.

QMJHL

Cape Breton’s Cam Squires (NJ) was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he had 10 points (1G, 9A). He had two helpers Dec. 30 in an 8-2 home win over Halifax while a day later had three points (1G, 2A) in a 5-3 road victory against the Mooseheads. In back-to-back home wins against Acadie-Bathurst, Squires tallied five assists Jan. 3 and 4. Squires has 37 points to lead the Eagles in scoring this season.

The Eagles Alexis Cournoyer continues to shine in goal as he won both starts against the Titan. He registered his second shutout of the season Jan. 3 with a 28-save performance while a day later he made 34 saves in a 5-1 win. Cournoyer is 4-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and .975 save percentage in four appearances this year.

WHL

Wenatchee’s Evan Friesen tallied 10 points (6G, 4A) across four appearances last week. On New Year’s Even he notched two assists in a 6-1 win against Kelowna and while he was held pointless Jan. 3, he responded with three points (2G, 1A) a day later in a 6-3 road win against Portland. He ended the week with an offensive explosion as he had four goals and an assist Jan. 5 in a 10-2 road victory versus Tri-City. Friesen leads the Wild in scoring this year with 19 goals and 42 points.

Vancouver’s Burke Hood collected three wins over the past seven days. On Dec. 31 he entered the game in relief and secured the win after he made 14 saves in a 7-6 shootout win against Victoria. A day later he again appeared in relief to stop 25 shots against the Royals. He got the start Jan. 3 against Wenatchee and recorded his first WHL shutout with a 27-save effort in a 3-0 win. A day later, he again shut the door as he made 44 saves to blank Kelowna 7-0. Hood is 8-5-3 this season with a 3.51 GAA and .895 save percentage.