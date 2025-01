CHL Players of the Week: Dec. 27-29

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Windsor’s Cole Davis had six points (four goals) in two games. He recorded a goal and two assists on Dec. 28 in a 4-0 road win over Sault Ste. Marie, and a day later, on Dec. 29, he posted a career-high four-point performance, which included his first OHL hat trick along with an assist in Windsor’s 10-6 victory over the Greyhounds. Davis has 15 goals and 27 points in 31 games this season.

In goal, Barrie’s Ben Hrebik won both of his starts. On Dec. 28 he made 39 saves in a 5-2 win against North Bay. The following day he stopped 29 shots in a 3-1 victory over the same Battalion. Hrebik leads the OHL with a .939 save percentage and 2.09 GAA and owns a 12-2-1 record.

QMJHL

In two games this week, Gatineau’s Jérémie Minville recorded five points (four goals). On Dec. 28, he had two points (1G, 1A) in a 6-3 home win over Blainville-Boisbriand and a day later he scored a hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win against Drummondville. Minville has 23 goals in 34 games this year to sit tied fourth among QMJHL skaters.

Cape Breton’s Alexis Cournoyer was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he collected his first career victory in the QMJHL. He made an impressive 27-save shutout on Dec. 28 in a 3-0 win over Charlottetown.

WHL

Everett’s Landon DuPont had five points (three goals) in a pair of appearances. He tallied a goal and an assist on Dec. 27 in a 5-3 victory against Seattle and a day later he was named the first star of the game with a two-goal, one-assist performance in a 6-1 win over the T-Birds. DuPont leads all WHL rookies with 40 points (10 goals) while he sits second among blueliners in scoring.

Prince George netminder Joshua Ravensbergen (2025) won both of his games for the Cougars last week. On Dec. 27, he turned away 28 shots in a 2-1 shootout win against Victoria. The following night he made 37 saves in a 2-1 win against the Royals. Ravensbergen’s 18 wins are the second most in the WHL while he sports a .905 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.